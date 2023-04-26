Team Smyth on top form at Hagans Croft Jump Mix event

The course consisted of a mixture of coloured an rustic fences, where competitors jumped fences 1-8 and then fences 9-12 where timed.

The day started out with the x-poles class where the judge was very impressed to see everyone achieving a clear round, all of whom where unassisted, remembered their full course of 12 fences and even managed to canter some of the course, finishing with big smiles on their faces and a rosette to prove all their hard work pays off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 50cm class seen all the fences adjusted to parallels, fillers and spreads were kept out at this stage to allow those moving up from x-poles to give it a go and gain confidence.

Zara Smyth, Charlie

The timer did come into effect over the latter part of the course - fences 9-12 which meant that rosettes 1st to 6th were awarded.

The two McCracken sisters dominated this class with Isobel McCracken jumping Springhill Quickstep into first place and Maisie McCracken jumping Roxy into second place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On to the 60cm class where the course took on another dimension, fillers where added across the course and also back poles added to make spreads to some fences. Only three double clears finished the course and with Anna Reid and Commander completing the course in the fastest time of 29.44 seconds, the pair took the win.

It was second place this time for Isobel McCracken and Springhill Quickstep who completed the course in 31.35 seconds.

Isobel McCracken, Springhill Quickstep

The 70cm class was the largest of the day, with a total of 16 competitors the competition was certainly hotting up. With eight double clear rounds it came down to which competitors completed fences 9-12 in the fastest time and with 25.66 seconds on the clock it was Melanie Corbett and Calypso who jumped into first place, what a great result for Calypso who is 27 years young.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maisie Anderson and Izzy finished in a time of 26.12 seconds and second place. What a great start to the 70cm league for these pair.

Zara Smyth and her dun gelding Charlie certainly made their mark on the 80cm class, with a faultless and speedy round, in fact the pair achieved the fastest round of the day with a time of 23.81 seconds there was no denying them first place and the red ribbon.

Charlotte Wilson and Dude jumped the course with ease , crossing the finish line in 29.47 seconds and second place.

Claire Smyth, Tilly

Advertisement

Advertisement

On to the 90cm class where the clear rounds just kept on coming. Therefore it was down to who jumping fences 9-12 in the fastest time Claire Smyths' mare Tilly certainly proved her worth, after having a foal this mare is only coming back into the competition ring and she is back on top form once more.

The pair jumped into first place with 25.97 seconds on the timer.

This meant that two first place rosettes were coming home to the Smyth household, a great day out competing for this mother and daughter combo in the 80cm and 90cm classes.

Second place in the 90cm class went to Sarah Kilpatrick and Snooki who were hot on Claire and Tillys hooves with 27.81 seconds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anna Reid, Commander

As the fences were raised to 1m, four competitors took on the challenge.

Alanna Dunlop and Million Dollar Girl set their sights on the top spot and with 25.88 seconds on the clock they were sure to come home with first place.

With less than one second behind Ruby Kinkaid and PJ jumped into second place with a double clear in 26.85 seconds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alanna also went on to take the win in the 11m class on the day, a great day at the office for these pair

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the first leg of Hagan's Croft's five week jump mix league.

Thank you to the arena party Katie and to Anna from Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

This league runs every Saturday until 20th May and is open to everyone. Entries are via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft App. Entries close each Thursday at 8pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To qualify for the final in week five, each horse/ pony and rider combination must compete in three out of the five weeks and within the same class. Competitors must compete in the final to be eligible for league placings, placings will be based on a points system.

The final is open to everyone with a separate prize giving taking place for competitors on the day and league competitors.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Jump Mix Results, Saturday 22nd April 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

Class 1 - X-Poles - Clear rounds

Ruth Kavanagh Smith, Popcorn; Rachel stranney, Barney; Kyla Flanagan, Dinky Donut; Charlie watson, Goldengrove Miss markle; Zac Bradley, Susie.

Class 2 - 50cm

1) Isobel McCracken, Springhill Quickstep; 2) Maisie McCracken, Roxy; 3) Charlie watson, Goldengrove Miss markle; 4) Rachel stranney, Snowy; 5) Zac Bradley, Susie; 6) Sofia Taylor, Pepsi Coca Cola.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Class 3 - 60cm

1) Anna Reid, Commander; 2) Isobel McCracken, Springhill Quickstep; 3) Rosie Strain, Angel; 4) Molly Reid, Little Me; 5) Lily Jones, Galway Girl; 6) Maisie Elliott, Moonlight.

Class 4 - 70cm

1) Melanie Corbett, Calypso; 2) Maisie Anderson, Izzy; 3) Chloe Hamilton, Spice; 4) Gareth Quinn, Two's Company; 5) Annabelle Gill, Mighty Mo; 6) Kristina Hayes, Ruby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Class 5 - 80cm

1) Zara Smyth, Charlie; 2) Charlotte wilson, Dude; 3) Molly Reid, Little Me; 4) Maisie Anderson, Izzy; 5) Jamie Gibson, Lily; 6) Chloe Hamilton, Spice.

Class 6 - 90cm

1) Claire Smyth, Tilly; 2) Sarah Kilpatrick, Snooki; 3) Sophie Ennis, Rainbow; 4) Ted Geary, Twilight Dancer; 5) Ruby Kinkead, PJ; 6) Leo Pele, Rhineroe Angie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Class 7 - 1m

1) Alanna Dunlop, Million Dollar Girl; 2) Ruby Kinkead, PJ; 3) Ted Geary, Twilight Dancer; 4) Leo Pele, Star.

Class 8 - 1.10m