Teams jump for placings in final of Holmestead Saddlery Junior League

MOSSVALE Riding Club held the final round of the Holmestead Saddlery Junior League on the 3rd February with four teams jumping for placings in the league.
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 9th Feb 2024, 16:45 GMT
Organisers wish to thank Holmestead Saddlery for the very generous sponsorship.

Teams:

1st – Mossvale Champions

Fourth place overall, Mossvale Speed Demons. (Pic: Mossvale)Fourth place overall, Mossvale Speed Demons. (Pic: Mossvale)
Maisie McCracken - Roxy

Isobel MCCracken - Quicksie

Anna Poots - Maggie

Lily Parke - Willow

Overall winning team, Four The Win. (Pic: Mossvale)Overall winning team, Four The Win. (Pic: Mossvale)
2nd – Four the Win

Catherine Cowan - Lady Remar

Ella McCrory - Bobby Dazzler

Jocelyn Hutchinson - Ashfield Dream Chaser

Third place on the day, Mossvale Rockets. (Pic: Mossvale)Third place on the day, Mossvale Rockets. (Pic: Mossvale)
Jack Cowan - Honeybee

3rd – Mossvale Rockets

Ellie Mae McConnell - Rosie Lou

Lucy Hampton - Case

Overall individual line-up, first to sixth prize winners. (Pic: Mossvale)Overall individual line-up, first to sixth prize winners. (Pic: Mossvale)
Ellen Hare - Chief

Ethan Murphy - Dan the Man

4th – Mossvale Speed Demons

Lola Morrow - Presco

Rachel Stranney - Lucky

Rose Henderson - Tubster

Second place overall, Mossvale Champions. (Pic: Mossvale)Second place overall, Mossvale Champions. (Pic: Mossvale)
Lily Henderson - Emily

Individual:

1st Jack Cowan - Honeybee

2nd Isobel McCracken - Quicksie

3rd Catherine Cowan - Lady Remar

4th Anna Poots - Maggie

5th Lucy Hampton - Case

6th Maisie McCracken - Roxy

Overall league results:

Team Result:

1st Four the win

2nd Mossvale Champions

3rd Mossvale Rockets

4th Mossvale Speed Demons

Individual Result:

1st Jack Cowan - Honeybee

2nd Isobel McCracken - Quicksie

3rd Jocelyn Hutchinson - Ashfield Dream Chaser

4th Zara McConnell - Rio

5th Catherine Cowan - Lady Remar

6th Lucy Hampton - Case

