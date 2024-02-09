Teams jump for placings in final of Holmestead Saddlery Junior League
Organisers wish to thank Holmestead Saddlery for the very generous sponsorship.
Teams:
1st – Mossvale Champions
Maisie McCracken - Roxy
Isobel MCCracken - Quicksie
Anna Poots - Maggie
Lily Parke - Willow
2nd – Four the Win
Catherine Cowan - Lady Remar
Ella McCrory - Bobby Dazzler
Jocelyn Hutchinson - Ashfield Dream Chaser
Jack Cowan - Honeybee
3rd – Mossvale Rockets
Ellie Mae McConnell - Rosie Lou
Lucy Hampton - Case
Ellen Hare - Chief
Ethan Murphy - Dan the Man
4th – Mossvale Speed Demons
Lola Morrow - Presco
Rachel Stranney - Lucky
Rose Henderson - Tubster
Lily Henderson - Emily
Individual:
1st Jack Cowan - Honeybee
2nd Isobel McCracken - Quicksie
3rd Catherine Cowan - Lady Remar
4th Anna Poots - Maggie
5th Lucy Hampton - Case
6th Maisie McCracken - Roxy
Overall league results:
Team Result:
1st Four the win
2nd Mossvale Champions
3rd Mossvale Rockets
4th Mossvale Speed Demons
Individual Result:
1st Jack Cowan - Honeybee
2nd Isobel McCracken - Quicksie
3rd Jocelyn Hutchinson - Ashfield Dream Chaser
4th Zara McConnell - Rio
5th Catherine Cowan - Lady Remar
6th Lucy Hampton - Case