Technology Demonstration Farms open for visit bookings

Technology Demonstration Farms (TDFs) are local farms that showcase innovations giving others the chance to observe and potentially implement on their own farms.

To date the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has organised more than 600 TDF training events across Northern Ireland in the Dairy, Beef, Sheep, Crop, Environmental and Pig sectors.

Positive feedback has been received from those who have visited these farms. The good news is that CAFRE is continuing to take bookings for visits to TDF farms over the next few months.

CAFRE Technology Demonstration Farmer, Alastair McNeilly from Muckamore, Co Antrim was one of the first beef farmers to be appointed as a TDF. To date, he has hosted almost 40 groups on many aspects of how he farms including grassland management.

Alastair McNeilly from Muckamore, is one of CAFRE's beef grassland management Technology Demonstration Farmers.

Alastair runs an 80 suckler cow and beef finishing enterprise along with a poultry enterprise on his 60-hectare farm. He operates a closed herd of mainly Limousin and Aberdeen Angus cross cows, rearing his own replacements and finishing all the progeny.

Alastair said: “I recognise that I need to get the best out of the limited land resource at my disposal. Therefore, my focus is on improving the productivity of my grassland.

“Improvements in grassland management has resulted in better utilisation of grass which has also resulted in improved animal performance.

“This has been achieved through a range of technologies, including soil analysis and nutrient management planning, grass budgeting using online support tools and animal performance recording using EID weighing scales. I continue to be excited about being a TDF beef grassland management farmer as I really enjoy hosting group visits. I am looking forward to having other groups of farmers visit my farm in the months ahead.”

Details of all TDFs including Alastair’s and how to book a visit are available on the CAFRE website: www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/technology-demonstration-farms/ At the moment CAFRE is taking group bookings only by emailing [email protected].

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) fund the establishment of Technology Demonstration Farms across Northern Ireland under the Innovation Technology Evaluation Demonstration (ITED) Scheme, as part of the Rural Development Programme.