The single vehicle collision happened on the L2514 at Loughduff at about 11pm on Tuesday.

The female juvenile, whom gardai said was aged in her late teens, sustained fatal injuries when the tractor struck a ditch.

Her body was removed from the scene to the mortuary in Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

A teenage girl has been killed in a tractor crash in Co Cavan.

A male juvenile, also aged in his late teens, who was driving the tractor, was uninjured.

The road remained closed on Wednesday morning pending an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardai have appealed to any witnesses to come forward.