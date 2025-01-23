Terrific trade for cattle at Ballymena Mart, beef bullocks to £2816
Beef cows sold to 346p for 680kg at £2352.
Friesian cows to 235p 580kg at £1363.
Beef heifers to 358p 680kg at £2434.
Beef bullocks to 348p 760kg at £2644 and to a top per head of £2816 for 880kg.
Friesian bullocks to 263p 520kg at £1367.
Beef cows
S McCann, Randalstown Limousin 680kg £2352 (346) R McVicker, Ballycastle Parthenais 770kg £2587 (336) Parthenais 680kg £2257 (332) Parthenais 710kg £2300 (324) S McCann, Charolais 720kg £2203 (306) M Lucas, Antrim Limousin 730kg £2175 (298) J Tohill, Coleraine Limousin 750kg £2235 (298) P Murray, Charolais 730kg £2168 (297) M Reid, Belgian Blue 770kg £2271 (295) J Tohill, Limousin 730kg £2146 (294) R McVicker, Parthenais 700kg £2051 (293) H Hall, Dungannon Limousin 730kg £2138 (293) W Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 760kg £2226 (293) S Rainey, Larne Limousin 770kg £2248 (292) M Reid, Limousin 850kg £2473 (291) and J Tohill, Limousin 790kg £2275 (288).
Friesian cows
G Rowney, Ballynure 580kg £1363 (235) M Gordon, Clough 700kg £1519 (217) W Moore, Templepatrick 600kg £1296 (216) M Gordon, Clough 690kg £1469 (213) JF Smith, Islandmagee 760kg £1588 (209) A Getty, Ballymoney 760kg £1512 (199) P Irwin, Broughshane 640kg £1260 (197) S Wadsworth, Glenavy 650kg £1267 (195) Hatrick Brothers, Tobermore 670kg £1299 (194) J Blair, Larne 650kg £1235 (190) N and P Park, Antrim 600kg £1128 (188) S Wadsworth, 700kg £1302 (186) A Clements, Muckamore 670kg £1232 (184) J and C Kane, 660kg £1214 (184) S Wadsworth, 690kg £1269 (184) and A Getty, Ballymoney 780kg £1435 (184).
Beef heifers
J Tohill, Kilrea Blonde d'Aquitaine 680kg £2434 (358) Drumhilla Farm, Limousin 760kg £2705 (356) R McVicker, Parthenais 690kg £2359 (342) Drumhilla Farm, Charolais 680kg £2325 (342) Charolais 750kg £2557 (341) Charolais 730kg £2482 (340) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 620kg £2095 (338) Limousin 580kg £1948 (336) Drumhilla Farm, Charolais 670kg £2251 (336) T Shields, Kilkeel Limousin 720kg £2404 (334) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 610kg £2013 (330) I Beggs, Whitehead Saler 530kg £1738 (328) W& M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 630kg £2066 (328) Charolais 590kg £1911 (324) T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 750kg £2189 (322) and B O’Neill, Bellaghy Charolais 750kg £2407 (321).
Beef bullocks
Top per kg
S McCloskey, Dungiven Limousin 760kg £2644 (348), W D Boyes, Moira Limousin 780kg £2698 (346), S McCloskey, Dungiven Limousin 720kg £2491 (346), 790kg £2717 (344), 760kg £2614 (344), M Farr, Ballinderry Limousin 660kg £2270 (344), 720kg £2476 (344), J Adams, Cullybackey Limousin 750kg £2557 (341), M Farr, Ballinderry Limousin 690kg £2352 (341), J B Adams, Cullybackey Limousin 640kg £2176 (340), M Farr, Ballinderry Limousin 690kg £2346 (340), H J K and J Walls, Magherafelt Limousin 700kg £2373 (339), M Farr, Ballinderry Limousin 800kg £2704 (338), J B Adams, Cullybackey Limousin 700kg £2359 (337), A Clements, Muckamore Limousin 730kg £2452 (336) and Airfield Enterprises, Toomebridge Charolais 510kg £1708 (335).
Top per head
J Mills, Ballynure Charolais 880kg £2816, 850kg £2745, S McCloskey, Dungiven Limousin 840kg £2738, 790kg £2717, M Farr, Ballinderry Limousin 800kg £2704, W D Boyes, Moira Limousin 780kg £2698, J Mills, Ballynure Charolais 830kg £2656, S McCloskey, Dungiven Limousin 760kg £2644, J B McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 810kg £2640, S McCloskey, Dungiven Limousin 760kg £2614, K McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 810kg £2592, J B McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 800kg £2560, J B Adams, Cullybackey Limousin 750kg £2557, S McCloskey, Dungiven Limousin 720kg £2491 and S O'Kane, Ballymoney Limousin 750kg £2490.
Friesian bullocks
R Carlisle, Cullybackey 520kg £1367 (263), J Ferguson, Comber 630kg £1562 (248), 670kg £1634 (244), 660kg £1597 (242), J Duncan, Crumlin 670kg £1594 (238), J Ferguson, Comber 700kg £1638 (234), 580kg £1293 (223) and M Wallace, Cloughmills 560kg £1248 (223), 640kg £1420 (222), 580kg £1252 (216).
Friday 17th January 2025: Dairy cows - An entry of 61 lots of dairy stock resulted in a top price of £2280 for a calved Holstein heifer from B Lilburn, Dromore.
Leading prices as follows:
Beattie Lilburn, Dromore Holstein £2280, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £2250, N G Chambers, Moneyrea Holstein £2220, Fairmount Farm, Claudy Friesian £2200, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £2150, £2100, H Geddis, Moira Holstein £2050, Fairmount Farm, Claudy Friesian £2000, Fleckvieh £2000, Friesian £1950, £1900, £1880 and H Geddis, Moira Holstein £1850.
Breeding bulls
A special entry of 10 Aberdeen Angus bulls for Moses Irwin sold to 7100gns.
Prices were as follows: 7100gns, 4550gns, 4400gns, 4350gns, 3600gns, 3300gns, 3100gns, 2900gns, 2800gns, 2700gns.
Other breeding bulls: C Kelly, Draperstown Limousin £3250, R Turkington, Lurgan Aberdeen Angus £2900 x2 and M Hamilton, Comber Hereford £2200.
Suckler cows
45 lots of sucklers topped at £3050 twice, for a Limousin heifer with bull calf at foot from W Patton, Cloughmills and again for a Simmental second calver in calf from C McKee, Broughshane.
Leading prices as follows:
W Patton, Cloughmills Limousin and bull calf £3050, C McKee, Broughshane Simmental in calf £3050, W Patton, Cloughmills Simmental and heifer calf £3020, £3000, Simmental and heifer calf £2800, Limousin and bull calf £2800, C McKee, Broughshane Simmental in calf £2800, W Patton, Cloughmills Limousin and bull calf £2750, Limousin and heifer calf £2650, Limousin and bull calf £2600, Simmental and heifer calf £2550, C McKee, Broughshane Simmental in calf £2550, W Patton, Cloughmills Simmental and bull calf £2500 and C McKee, Broughshane Simmental in calf £2500.
Calves
A fantastic trade for 316 calves sold to £840 for 2 Belgian Blues.
Heifers to £740 for a Limousin and Friesian bulls to £300
Bulls
R W Kane, Ballycastle Belgian Blue £840 x2, L Wilson, Doagh Belgian Blue £800 x4, A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £770, £750, S Warwick, Ballyclare Limousin £745, T A McNeill, Stranocum Charolais £730, I Cruickshanks, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus £690, A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £680, D Mallon, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus £675, R W Kane, Ballycastle Belgian Blue £670 x2 and A and G Campbell, Lisburn Limousin £660.
Heifers
A and G Campbell, Lisburn Limousin £740, £700, £655, A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £630, £620, A and G Campbell, Lisburn Limousin £620, Simmental £610, R W Kane, Ballycastle Belgian Blue £605, G Devlin, Randalstown Limousin £600, D Mallon, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus £595, S Warwick, Ballyclare Charolais £585, A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £570, D and F Kinney, Cushendall Limousin £550, S Warwick, Ballyclare Limousin £515, J Maybin, Kells Limousin £510 and J Lynn, Cullybackey Aberdeen Angus £505.
Friesian bulls
A T Lowry, Loughgiel £300, W Magee, Kilwaughter £260, A McBurney, Cloughmills £230, G Patton, Stranocum £220 x2, J and D Glass, Ballymena £205 x4, J Maybin, Kells £200, A T Lowry, Loughgiel £195, J Maybin, Kells £185 x3, S Wilson, Ballymena £170 and T Dunlop, Glenarm £150.
Weanlings
430 Weanlings resulted in another terrific trade.
Bullocks sold to £1450 over for a Charolais 410kg £1860 presented by M McNeill, Cushendall.
Heifers sold to £1130 over for a Limousin 320kg £1450 offered by A Dougherty, Kircubbin
Bullocks
0-300kg
M Henderson-Neill, Ballymoney Limousin 210kg £1010 (481), D McGarel, Glenarm Charolais 290kg £1370 (472), 300kg £1410 (470), Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Templepatrick Charolais 290kg £1360 (469), M Henderson-Neill Limousin 230kg £1070 (465), N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 270kg £1235 (457), D Kennedy, Ballymena Limousin 300kg £1360 (453), P Kennedy, Ballymena Limousin 230kg £1040 (452), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 290kg £1310 (451), P Kennedy, Ballymena Limousin 290kg £1290 (444), R Kennedy, Ballymena Limousin 290kg £1270 (437), I Crawford, Randalstown Charolais 260kg £1130 (434), D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 270kg £1160 (429), D McGarel Charolais 300kg £1280 (426), J Liddie, Ballymena Charolais 280kg £1190 (425) and M Henderson-Neill Limousin 250kg £1060 (424).
301-350kg
M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 340kg £1710 (502), G McClintock, Glenwherry Charolais 310kg £1510 (487), Carrigeen Farms Ltd Charolais 310kg £1480 (477), M McNeill Charolais 340kg £1560 (458), D McGarel Charolais 310kg £1420 (458), Carrigeen Farms Ltd Charolais 340kg £1540 (452), D McGarel Charolais 310kg £1370 (441), J McHenry, Ballymoney Charolais 340kg £1500 (441), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 320kg £1400 (437), J Carey, Martinstown Charolais 320kg £1400 (437), W.A Hagan, Ballyclare Limousin 340kg £1480 (435), M McNeill Charolais 310kg £1340 (432), A Dougherty, Kircubbin Limousin 350kg £1500 (428), S Mulvenna, Ballygally Charolais 330kg £1410 (427), J McHenry Charolais 340kg £1450 (426) and local farmer Limousin 330kg £1400 (424).
351 and over
D McGarel, Glenarm Charolais 370kg £1720 (464), M McNeill Charolais 410kg £1560 (433), N and S Wilson Charolais 360kg £1560 (433), A Dougherty Limousin 370kg £1600 (432), B McLoughlin, Glenariffe Limousin 400kg £1700 (425), G McClintock Charolais 390kg £1630 (418), A Dougherty Limousin 360kg £1500 (416), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 360kg £1500 (416), W and G Hanna Charolais 380kg £1580 (415), Carrigeen Farms Ltd Charolais 380kg £1580 (415), H Crawford Charolais 390kg £1600 (410), D Kane, Cushendall Charolais 390kg £1600 (410), M McNeill Charolais 360kg £1470 (408), J Carey Charolais 370kg £1510 (408), Charolais 390kg £1590 (407) and G McClintock Charolais 360kg £1460 (405).
Heifers
0-300kg
Carrigeen Farms Ltd Charolais 300kg £1360 (453), M Henderson-Neill Limousin 200kg £865 (432), S Kerr, Kilwaughter Limousin 300kg £1280 (426), A Dougherty Limousin 290kg £1200 (413), I Crawford Charolais 230kg £930 (404), F and R Auld Limousin 260kg £1050 (403), I Matthews, Bushmills Charolais 270kg £1080 (400), M Henderson-Neill Limousin 2x 210kg £840 (400), N and S Wilson Charolais 270kg £1080 (400), Kelly Brothers, Ballycastle Charolais 290kg £1160 (400), R Booth, Ahoghill Belgian Blue 280kg £1110 (396), N& S Wilson Charolais 280kg £1110 (396), I Matthews Charolais 280kg £1100 (392), 280kg £10990 (389) and R Kennedy Limousin 290kg £1120 (386).
301-350kg
A Dougherty Limousin 320kg £1450 (453), Carrigeen Farms Ltd Limousin 310kg £1380 (445), W and G Hanna Charolais 330kg £1450 (439), D McGarel Charolais 320kg £1390 (434), M McNeill Charolais 330kg £1410 (427), B Blaney, Cushendall Limousin 330kg £1380 (418), Carrigeen Farms Ltd Charolais 330kg £1380 (418), Limousin 330kg £1380 (418), Charolais 340kg £1420 (417), I McIlveen, Kells 2x Limousin 310kg £1280 (412), S Mulvenna, Ballygalley Charolais 320kg £1300 (406), A Dougherty Limousin 310kg £1250 (403), A J Wilson Limousin 320kg £1290 (403) and Carrigeen Farms Ltd Charolais 350kg £1400 (400), Limousin 350kg £1380 (394).
351 and over
J Carey Charolais 370kg £1460 (394), W and G Hanna Charolais 360kg £1420 (394), H Crawford Charolais 360kg £1400 (388), M Warwick Antrim Limousin 360kg £1390 (386), D Kane, Ballymena Charolais 360kg £1370 (380), G McClintock Charolais 360kg £1370 (380), H McNeill, Rasharkin Charolais 390kg £1480 (379), A Dougherty Limousin 360kg £1360 (377), 370kg £1390 (375), B Blaney Limousin 370kg £1380 (373), J O'Kane, Carnlough Charolais 380kg £1410 (371), S Kerr, Kilwaughter Limousin 360kg £1330 (369), B Blaney Limousin 390kg £1440 (369), K Bell, Broughshane Limousin 360kg £1320 (366), S and M and C McDonnell Saler 360kg £1320 (366) and local farmer Charolais 360kg £1320 (366).
Monday 20th January 2025: An increased entry of 680 sheep in Ballymena met a great trade.
Breeders with £352 for a Suffolk with twins, store lambs to £148.50, ewe lambs to £152 and pet lambs to an amazing £78.
Pet lambs
D McClintock, Broughshane £78, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £78, J Lowe, Coagh £64, £54, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £50, T Smyth, Kilrea £44 and T and J Mackey, Ballynure £44, £40.
In-lamb ewes
J Blaney, Clough 6 Mule £280, C McKee, Broughshane 10 Texel £275 x2, J Blaney, Clough 6 Mule £275, C McKee, Broughshane 10 Border £265, L Linton, Armoy 5 Suffolk £265, C McKee, Broughshane 9 Texel £260, 8 Border £260, 10 Texel £260, 9 Texel £255, J Blaney, Clough 6 Mule £255 x2, G Scally, Cushendun 5 Suffolk £236, J Liddie, Ballymena 2 Texel £212 and H Park, Ballymena 1 Suffolk £190, 5 Zwartble £188, 7 Mule £180.
Ewes with lambs at foot
G Calwell, Clough 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £352, 1 Zwartble and 2 lambs £345, R P Campbell, Carnlough 1 Crossbred and 1 lamb £320, £300, £290 and N Feeney, Carnlough 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £270.
Store lambs
E Haughey, Glenariffe 3 Zwartble £148.50, O McConnell, Antrim 1 Zwartble £144, O McCullough, Islandmagee 6 Suffolk £143, J Hall, Islandmagee 6 Suffolk £142, S Caldwell, Portglenone 1 Texel £142, R Morrow, Glenarm 2 Texel £140, J Wilson, Doagh 16 Dorset £138.50, M Mooney, Ballymena 8 KH £137.50, C McConnell, Antrim 1 Zwartble £134, S Scullion, Glenarm 17 Texel £134, N Feeney, Carnlough 2 Suffolk £132, J Wilson, Doagh 28 Dorset £130, A Wright, Cullybackey 19 Texel £124.50, O McCullough, Islandmagee 1 Suffolk £124, F Turnly, Carnlough 24 Texel £124 and S Scullion, Glenarm 5 Texel £120.
Ewe lambs
P O’Kane, Carnlough 2 GF £152, R Dunlop, Portglenone 10 Mule £132, P O’Kane, Carnlough 2 GF £130, N Feeney, Carnlough 1 Jac £128, P O’Kane, Carnlough 1 Suffolk £128, A McConnell, Ligoniel 9 Texel £127 and P O’Kane, Carnlough 10 Mule £122 x2.
Tuesday 21st January 2025: An entry of 350 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a super trade.
Heifers sold to £1380 over for a Charolais 560kg £1940 presented by G McPeake, Portglenone.
Bullocks sold to £1420 over for a Charolais 520kg at £1940 offered by Sean Kelly, Portglenone.
Heifers
0kg to 500kg
M Erskine, Ballycarry Charolais 430kg £1630 (379) G McPeake, Portglenone Charolais 480kg £1770 (368) M Erskine, Limousin 470kg £1700 (361) Limousin 350kg £1620 (360) D Mason, Portaferry Limousin 500kg £1800 (360) G McPeake, Charolais 500kg £1800 (360) JH Frazer, Belfast Charolais 300kg £1080 (360) M Erskine, Limousin 420kg £1490 (354) A Clements, Muckamore Limousin 370kg £1310 (354) M Erskine, Limousin 460kg £1620 (352) D Mason, Limousin 480kg £1685 (351) M Erskine, Charolais 400kg £1390 (347) Limousin 490kg £1700 (346) D Mason, Limousin 430kg £1490 (346) JW Ferris, Ballynure Simmental 470kg £1610 (342) and M Erskine, Charolais 450kg £1540 (342).
501kg and over
G McPeake, Portglenone Charolais 520kg £1860 (357) Charolais 560kg £1940 (346) Charolais 520kg £1800 (346) Charolais 1830 (345) Charolais 530kg £1830 (345) Charolais 520kg £1790 (344) M Erskine, Limousin 550kg £1890 (343) S Hunter, Bushmills Limousin 560kg £1900 (339) M Erskine, Limousin 510kg £1720 (337) G McPeake, Charolais 510kg £1720 (337) F McKendry, Broughshane Limousin 510kg £1710 (335) G McPeake, Charolais 540kg £1810 (335) D Mason, Limousin 580kg £1940 (334) F McKendry, Broughshane Limousin 560kg £1860 (332) M McGarry, Limousin 560kg £1850 (330) and P and S Gibson, Charolais 580kg £1915 (330).
Bullocks
Up to 500kg
A Patterson, Magherafelt Charolais 330kg £1340 (406), P and J O'Kane, Carnlough Charolais 450kg £1800 (400), 500kg £1920 (384), 470kg £1770 (376), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 360kg £1340 (372), P and J O'Kane, Carnlough Charolais 490kg £1820 (371), S Marshall, Ballymena Limousin 500kg £1850 (370), T and S Butler, Aughafatten Charolais 420kg £1540 (366), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 370kg £1350 (364), T and S Butler, Aughafatten Charolais 410kg £1480 (361), A Patterson, Magherafelt Charolais 400kg £1440 (360), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 400kg £1420 (355), 560kg £1630 (354), W Lynch, Drumahoe Limousin 350kg £1240 (354), J H Fraser, Belfast Limousin 310kg £1090 (351) and J McClure, Ballymoney Simmental 410kg £1440 (351).
Over 500kg
S Kelly, Portglenone Charolais 520kg £1940 (373), P and J O'Kane, Carnlough Charolais 510kg £1900 (372), G McPeake, Portglenone Charolais 510kg £1900 (372), S Marshall, Ballymena Limousin 520kg £1870 (359), P and J O'Kane, Carnlough Charolais 520kg £1860 (357), S Marshall, Ballymena Limousin 520kg £1840 (353), K McErlain, Armoy Charolais 580kg £2010 (346), S Marshall, Ballymena Limousin 550kg £1900 (345), A and B Hunter, Antrim Charolais 580kg £2000 (344), P and J O'Kane, Carnlough Charolais 570kg £1960 (343), J W Ferris, Ballynure Simmental 510kg £1750 (343) and A Rainey, Ahoghill Belgian Blue 580kg £1985 (342).
Wednesday 22nd January 2025: An entry of 2312 Sheep in Ballymena resulted in a slightly easier trade.
Fat hoggets sold to 692p for 18 Texel 19.5kg at £135 offered by R Waide, Cloughmills and to a top per head of £174 for 3 Texel 32.5kg presented by Lucy Calderwood, Dunloy.
Fat ewes sold to £192.
Fat hoggets (1782)
Top per kg
R Waide, Cloughmills 18 Texel 19.5kg £135 (692) C Monteith, Omagh 5 Texel 20kg £138 (690) S Hall, Larne 4 Texel 19kg £130 (684) S Beattie, Ballyclare 2 Dorset 19.5kg £133 (682) A Connor, Ballyclare 2 Dutch Spotted 17.5kg £119 (680) A McConnell, Doagh 16 Dorset 22kg £148.50 (675) S Kelso, Kells 1 Dutch Spotted 20.5kg £137 (668) I Kernohan, Randalstown 10 Texel 22.5kg £150 (666) W and D Millar, Antrim 12 Texel 19.5kg £130 (666) J Liddle, Ballymena 3 Texel 20kg £133 (665) S Hall, Larne 2 Rouge 23.5kg £156 (663) J Hunter, Broughshane 11 Texel 22kg £146 (663) JM Bingham, Templepatrick 8 Texel 22kg £146 (663) R Orr, Cloughmills, 23 Texel 20.5kg £136 (663) S Mullan, Armoy 12 Dorset 22.5g £149 (662) E and M O’Neill, Martinstown 13 Texel 19.5kg £129 (661) O Duffin, Cargan 5 Suffolk 18kg £119 (661) L Gordon, Broughshane 20 Texel 23.5kg £155 (659) P Goulden, Doagh 12 Texel 24kg £158 (658) H McGookin, Carrickfergus 10 Texel 23.5kg £154.50 (657) WJ McClintock Jnr, Broughshane 6 Texel 21kg £138 (657) R Waide, Cloughmills 18 Texel 22kg £144.50 (656) R McGuckin, Ardboe 4 Suffolk 22.5kg £147.50 (655) and JW Bingham, Templepatrick 8 Texel 23.5kg £154 (655).
Top per head
L Calderwood, Dunloy 3 Texel 32.5kg £174, S Hall, Larne 2 Texel 29kg £173, K Lorimer, Aughafatten 2 Texel 39kg £172, J McAlister, Ballynure 1 Texel 34.5kg £170, S Beattie, Ballyclare 2 Texel 30kg £166, J McAlister, Ballynure 4 Texel 27.5kg £163, E and S J Hill, Randalstown 46 Texel 25kg £163, J Maxwell, 1 Texel 29kg £163, C Brown, Bushmills 20 Texel 30kg £163, M Moffett, Broughshane 10 Texel 28kg £162.50, P Goulden, Doagh 9 Texel 26kg £162, S McCracken, Randalstown 34 Texel 27.5kg £162, R McKnight, Templepatrick 20 Texel 25.5kg £162, S Cameron, Randalstown 5 Texel 27kg £161, A Houston, Lisburn 16 Texel 25.5kg £161, M Simmons, Antrim 9 Dorset 26.5kg £161, R McCullough, Milebush 9 Texel 28.5kg £161, C Monteith, 5 Texel 26kg £161, C Brown, 28 Texel 27.5kg £161, C Fleck, Clough 1 Suffolk 35.5kg £160, G O’Neill, 1 Texel 25.5kg £160, T Millar, Broughshane 1 Texel 26kg £160, I Houston, 3 Suffolk 25.5kg £160 and R Gingles, Kilwaughter 18 Suffolk 26kg £160.
Fat ewes (530)
First quality
Suffolk- £120 - £180
Texel - £120 - £192
Crossbred - £100 - £148
Blackface - £80 - £126
