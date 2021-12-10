Terrified pet monkey filmed trapped in toilet bowl and being offered Class A drugs

Vicki Holland, from Wordsworth Road in Newport, pleaded guilty to three animal welfare act offences on November 18.

The 38-year-old was sentenced at Newport Magistrates’ Court today where she was handed a suspended prison sentence.

She was found to have caused unnecessary mental suffering to a marmoset through her abusive behaviour, which included flushing the monkey down the toilet and offering it cocaine.

The monkey’s treatment was brought to the attention of the RSPCA after videos were found on Holland’s phone by Gwent Police.

After a police warrant had been executed at the Newport property, Holland informed the RSPCA that she had sold the marmoset a week earlier.

The marmoset was subsequently found at another address - and was signed into the care of the RSPCA, before being transferred to specialist primate experts at ‘Monkey World’ in Dorset for ongoing and appropriate care.

Speaking after sentencing, RSPCA inspector and exotics officer, Sophie Daniels, said: “I was immediately and gravely concerned about the welfare of this marmoset when I saw these disturbing videos.

Holland can be seen offering the monkey cocaine in video footage.

“Videos from the defendant’s phone showed Holland offering the marmoset cocaine, while another showed the clearly terrified marmoset down a toilet bowl. “Holland was shouting, swearing, laughing and at one point in the clip, the toilet is flushed, showing the petrified animal struggling to cling onto the side of the bowl.

“An independent vet soon confirmed that the marmoset was suffering unnecessarily as a result of the way she had been treated.”

Ms Daniels continued: “We’d like to thank Gwent Police for their assistance in this case, along with Monkey World, who have provided a forever home for the marmoset.

“Thankfully, this monkey is now getting the care they deserve after such shocking mistreatment.”

Marmosets are by far the most common primates being kept as pets.

However, the RSPCA is “totally opposed” to the keeping of any primate as a pet, because it is so hard to meet their complex needs in a domestic environment. RSPCA senior scientific manager, Dr. Ros Clubb, added: “Sadly our inspectors see monkeys cooped up in bird cages, fed fast food and sugary drinks, deprived of friends of their own kind and suffering from disease as a result of poor care.

“We fear many are suffering behind closed doors because people do not know how to look after these animals properly.”

Holland was banned from keeping all animals for life and given a 12-week jail term, suspended for 12 months.