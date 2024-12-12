Tesco announces multi-million-pound store refurbishment programme across Northern Ireland

Ian Logan, Tesco NI’s Retail Director.

TESCO is undertaking a multi-million store refurbishment programme across more than 20 of its stores in Northern Ireland.

Three of the refreshed stores at Lisnagelvin, Newtownards and Bentrim Road, Lisburn, were formally completed this month with works due to start at Lisburn Road, Belfast, and Strand Road, Londonderry in January.

In recent months improvements have also been carried out at a number of stores, including Ballymoney, Castlereagh, Knocknagoney, Carrickfergus, Bangor, Cookstown and Ballymena, which have benefitted from full refurbishment and will launch in the coming weeks of December.

The refurbs are part of an ongoing commitment by Tesco in Northern Ireland to enhance customer experience and to help showcase the growing number of local food and drink products sourced from NI.

Tesco opened its first store in Northern Ireland in 1995, following its acquisition of Stewarts Supermarkets. Today it has more than 50 stores across the Province and employs more than 9,000 colleagues, making it one of NI’s largest employers. Tesco NI offers 2,000 food and drink product lines from approximately 150 local producers.

Ian Logan, Tesco NI’s Retail Director, said the multi-million-pound investment was centred on ensuring its stores offered the very best shopping experience.

“We are delighted to re-launch our stores that have received recent improvements. We have reformatted the Knocknagoney, Carrickfergus and Ballymena stores with fresh produce and bakery goods in mind to allow easier access to those revamped sections.

“Customers will be able to get a fresh cup of coffee and a snack on the go, including locally produced baked goods and overnight oats. With our commitment to sustainability, we have also installed more environmentally friendly fridges. Derry/Londonderry and Lisburn Road customers will soon be able to enjoy the same benefits.

“Customers at the Lisnagelvin, Newtownards, Lisburn, Bangor, Cookstown and Ballymoney stores will also be able to grab a cuppa and a treat while they shop and will enjoy more options at the beers, wines and spirits section,” Ian added.

“This is a significant ongoing investment programme that is reflective of our commitment to Northern Ireland and the hundreds of thousands of customers who visit our stores on a regular basis.”