Tesco announces £10,000,000 in extra funding for pig farmers

The announcement comes as the industry continues to face challenges related to increases in on-farm costs, including feed such as what and soya.

The accelerated and enhanced payment plan, announced today, will see Tesco suppliers increase payments to farmers by £6.6million until August, bringing support for Tesco farmers to a total of £10million since the start of March 2022.

Tesco will work with its suppliers to ensure the investment gets passed to farmers as quickly as possible.

The supermarket has been supporting the industry since the turn of the year, to help tackle the other major challenge it has faced by stepping forward and taking more pigs to help clear the backlog of animals on British farms.

Since January, the retailer has taken an extra 32,000 pigs, and plans to take a further extra 22,000 in the months ahead.

The support follows a number of initiatives designed to help British pig farmers and boost the amount of British pork in Tesco stores.

Measures include:

*Adding more fresh British pork products in store – five lines have recently been moved to British supply in recent weeks.

*Introducing an additional 15 pork promotions in store for customers since January

*Launching an ‘I Love British’ brand in our bacon range, with a ham product launching later this month. As part of the brand, a 5p per pack contribution will be passed onto farmers in the supply chain.

*The continued growth of Tesco’s Finest range of pork products, including fresh pork, sausages, bacon and cooked meat products which are all RSPCA Assured and Red Tractor certified.

*Overall, Tesco has increased its British Pork products by 30 per cent compared to last year.

In the longer-term, Tesco has committed to reviewing pricing on a more frequent basis, providing more flexibility for farmers when market prices change.

Tesco will also work with UK suppliers to build a closer relationship with farmers, increase transparency in pig supply chains and ensure they are sustainable for the long-term.

Tesco Fresh Commercial Director, Dominic Morrey, commented: “We fully recognise the seriousness of the situation UK pig farmers are facing and have been working closely with our suppliers to understand what more we can do to support the sector.

“On top of the increased volume of British pork we’re now offering our customers, we will be increasing payments to British pig farmers by £10million through to August this year.

“We know there is more to do, and we will be working with suppliers, farmers and the wider industry to drive more transparency and sustainability across our supply chains and support the future of the British pig industry.”

Jim Brisby, Chief Commercial Officer for Tesco pork supplier, Cranswick, added: “We’ve been working with Tesco to find a more sustainable way of paying our farmers for pigs, and we are pleased with the progress we have made to increase the availability of British pork to Tesco shoppers, and are continuing to work with the team to significantly increase these volumes even further over the next few months.