Tesco NI Colleagues Donate Toys in aid of Mission Christmas

TESCO workers swapped the aisles for the old B&Q Warehouse on Boucher Road, Belfast, to gift toys to families in need at Christmas.

Cool FM and Downtown Radio, in partnership with Harry Corry, ran the annual Mission Christmas Cash For Kids campaign to deliver toys to as many children as possible in Northern Ireland.

Approximately 4,000 toys were donated, which made the total number donated since Tesco began its toy drive five years ago to about 20,000.

Tesco colleagues in Northern Ireland donated toys in-store via donation trollies in staff rooms for several weeks ahead of Christmas.

Derek Loughlin, Tesco Ballymoney Store Manager, organised the toy appeal for Tesco Northern Ireland stores and last year marked his sixth in charge.

Speaking just ahead of the big day, he said: “Demand was extremely high this year due to families experiencing setbacks from the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and after supporting this amazing project for six years now, I am delighted to say our contribution levels this year have already been our best yet.”

“I can’t praise the Tesco Northern Ireland team enough, everyone from distribution, transport, Express stores, Tesco Extras, and the Tesco Supermarkets should be extremely proud of the work they have done this year and every year previously.

“We are very grateful to have the opportunity to provide these donations to children on Christmas day and we will continue to do this every year for as long as possible.”

Tony McElroy, Tesco Community Manager for Northern Ireland, said the company was glad to be able to lend its support to such an important and worthwhile cause.

“We are very proud of our Tesco colleagues and community champions across Northern Ireland who continue to do incredible work for their local communities and their contribution to Mission Christmas is evidence of that.”