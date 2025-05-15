Tesco reaffirms commitment to NI suppliers at Ulster Bank lunch event during 2025 Balmoral Show

Tesco has reaffirmed its commitment to local suppliers and the Northern Ireland economy at a lunch event hosted by Ulster Bank on the second day of the 2025 Balmoral Show.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to BBC NI reporter, Clodagh Rice who was MC for the event, Joe Manning, Commercial Director with Tesco Ireland, told the almost 100 guests that the retail giant would continue to support Northern Ireland food and drink producers who continue to provide exceptional products to consumers throughout the UK and Ireland.

During his conversation, Mr Manning also alluded to Tesco’s proud record of investment and job creation in Northern Ireland, with around 9,000 colleagues working across a network of 50 stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual Ulster Bank lunch first became a feature of the Balmoral Show back in 2009 – the bank’s first year of principal sponsorship – and has gone from strength to strength ever since. This year’s event was attended by Ulster Bank corporate customers, business leaders, agrifood stakeholders and representatives of trade and business alliances.

Rhonda Geary, Operations Director RUAS; Mark Crimmins, Head of Ulster Bank NI; Joe Manning, Commercial Director, Tesco Ireland and Clodagh Rice, BBC NI pictured at the Ulster Bank annual lunch event on day 2 of the 2025 Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Before Mr Manning gave his address, Ulster Bank’s Head of Agriculture, Cormac McKervey offered an overview of how the local agriculture sector is performing against the backdrop of the 2025 show: “Thankfully farming is generally in a good position and the sector can look to the Balmoral Show with a degree of optimism. This event brings together all that is positive about agri-food and it is right that we come together to celebrate this industry which provides sales of around £7.1bn and 35% of all Northern Ireland’s manufacturing sales and a further 30% of all manufacturing job.

“Of course, there are still challenges for farmers and growers and the Balmoral Show also allows for meaningful progress as policy makers, researchers and relevant decision takers across all areas of the agri-food supply chain come together over the four days of the show, share learnings and plan for the future.”

During his interview with Clodagh Rice, Joe Manning, Commercial Director with Tesco Ireland said it was a great pleasure to return to the 2025 Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tesco has a long association both with the Balmoral Show and local NI food and drinks producers and it’s clear from attending the show this year that both are going from strength to strength.

Mark Crimmins, Head of Ulster Bank NI, pictured with Joe Manning, Commercial Director, Tesco Ireland (right) and Rhonda Geary, Operations Director RUAS at the Ulster Bank annual lunch event on day 2 of the 2025 Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“It’s been 30 years since the first Tesco store opened in the region and throughout the last 3 decades, we have developed strong partnerships with local companies and remain committed to growing the local economy here. We are proud to bring over 2,000 products from 150 Northern Irish suppliers to shoppers throughout the UK and Ireland and it’s encouraging to see locally based companies here grow their business through our channels.

“With an established footprint, Tesco already plays an important role in Northern Ireland’s economy and food supply chain we want to continue to make a positive contribution to business and economic growth across the region.”

Ulster Bank’s Regional Managing Director, Mark Crimmins, who hosted the lunch, thanked Joe and his team for their contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our message to farmers and agrifood businesses at Balmoral and indeed throughout the rest of the year is that we are here to support our customers as they invest in their businesses and work to secure the future of farming for generations to come. Thanks to Joe and his colleagues at Tesco Ireland for joining us at this event and for sharing his insights into the producer / buyer relationship in such an engaging manner.”

The Ulster Bank lunch at Balmoral Show is now in its 16th year and has welcomed speakers including Duncan Spencer-Brown, Director, Foods Connected, Beth Harte, VP at McDonald’s, Trevor Lockhart, CEO of Fane Valley, Group CEO of Dale Farm, Nick Whelan, and Professor Grainne Allen, Head of Product Development at Marks and Spencer.

Ulster Bank has a long history of being involved with the Balmoral Show and became principal sponsor of the event in 2009. Further information about Ulster Bank’s support for the sector is by searching Ulster Bank Agriculture.