More than 350 Texel breeders from across the UK and further afield came together over the weekend to celebrate the society’s 50th anniversary at Borderway Mart, Carlisle.

Setting events off with a bang was the society’s Texel Club Champions Day on Friday 5 July which saw seven teams fighting it out to be named champion club and take away the £1,000 prize pot.

Challenged with a range of tasks, including shearing, cookery, stock judging, a quiz and a ‘fit for farming’ task as well as a team relay, competitors fought it out for more than two hours in a bid to claim top spot.

This was then followed in the evening by a barbeque and social evening, giving everyone a chance to relax and socialise with members and friends from across the country.

The Northern Ireland club team. (Pic: MacGregor Photography)

Society chief executive John Yates said the day had brought Texel breeders together in relaxed, yet competitive environment and reaffirmed the strong social element to the Society which has been ever present across its 50-year history.

“It was great to see members and friends come together in friendly rivalry and enjoy a social event away from the day-to-day work of farming,” he explained.

Taking the spoils in the club champions competition were the North West Texel Breeders Club team of Katie Aiken, Peter Holden, Robert Mason, Catherine Parker and Barney Richardson, with the Northern Ireland Texel Breeders Club team of David Chestnutt, Richard Henderson, Rian and Naomi O’Hare and Adrian Liggett, claiming second.

Third place went to the Solway and Tyne Texel Breeders Club, with this team made up of Joe Beaty, Rory Livesey, Ewan MacTaggart, Craig Stoddart and Nick Woodmass.

Solway and Tyne club team. (Pic: MacGregor Photography)

The following day saw a huge crowd of more than 350 attend the 50th anniversary Textravaganza National Show which drew entries from all parts of the country.

This crowd was swelled by the attendance of international visitors from Chile, Uruguay and The Netherlands attending the Society’s International Workshop to showcase British Texels to overseas breeders.

“With more than 200 entries this was the largest show of Texels in the UK this year and the quality in every class was of the highest calibre,” said Mr Yates.

“The standard of sheep on show was something to behold and I congratulate everyone who brought stock forward to the event after what has been a difficult spring across the UK.

The North West club team. (Pic: MacGregor Photography)

“The overseas delegates were particularly impressed by the strength in depth present in every class and that is testament to the dedication of Texel breeders,” he added.

Taking the championship honours were Keith, Alan and Roy Campbell, Lochgoilhead, Argyll, with their aged ewe, CKC2113649, from the Cowal flock.