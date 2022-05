The judge whittled a strong class down to just five breeds - Suffolk, Texel, Berrichon, Hampshire Down and Charollais.

It was a difficult decision for the judge, but it was the Texel belonging to Mr GC Beacom, Fivemiletown, that received the all-important tap to be selected champion.

Taking the reserve honours was the Charollais.

