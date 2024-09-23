Texel Rams in demand at Swatragh Market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Texel Breeders saw the sale realise a top price of 1480gns for ram lambs with shearling rams coming in close behind at 1420gns which was up on last year’s prices. Trade throughout was consistent with the sale averaging 764gns for 51 sold.

The show and sale was kindly sponsored by Farmware and the club thank them for their ongoing support. Judge Philip Bradley got proceedings underway with the shearling ram class choosing his top prize and Farmware Champion from Sean McCloskey’s Glenroe pen, Glenroe Goldstar SEA2300787(1), a homebred ram out of Glenroe Fandango and out of a homebred dam by Barcardi. He later sold to Gerard McCloskey for 1300gns. It was this sheeps penmate who stood second in the judges line-up, which topped the buyers choice in the shearling rams, with Glenroe General, SEA2300778(E2), a Roxburgh Dirrington son out of a Brackenridge Transformer ewe selling at 1420gns to Andrew Canning.

Taking 3rd place in Mr Bradley’s line-up was Cathal O’Neill’s Cahore exhibit. This homebred Franco son, Cahore George, OCC2300868(E2), is out of a Garngour Aristotle sired dam which later sold for 820gns. However it was Cahore Fred OCC2200794(2), an aged ram consignment from the same breeder which kept the buyers bidding into four figures, selling for 1200gns to Philip McCormick. He is a Mullan Daredevil son out of the same dam.

Leading the way in the ram lamb sales was the first place exhibit and Farmware Reserve Champion from Patrick Bradley Grillagh Flock, with Grillagh Harry, PBQ2400410. He is a Rosnashane Granaghan son out of a Midlock Yorkie dam purchased from Stephen Etherson’s Killans Flock. He changed hands to top the sale at 1480gns to Margaret Hanna. Standing second in the judging was Ciaran McAuley’s exhibit Capecastle Hi Boy, UCC2400219(E2). This Rhaeadr Entrepreneur son out of a Mullan Captain Jack dam was knocked down for 1080gns to Vincent McErlain. Jonny Cubitt claimed the 3rd place rosette for Drumcon Honour and Glory, CWH2401758(2), a Strathbogie Gypsy King son out of a Sportsmans Dirty Harry ewe. He later sold for 720gns to Pat Keenan. However it was Roger Strawbridge’s Tamnamoney sub exhibit which came in to sell for the second highest price of the evening at 1450gns to T&E Ferguson. He is also a Gypsy King son, Tamnamoney Hey Ho SRY2402922, out of a Clarks Bolt sired dam. Also taking a four figure sum was Sean Hamill, Donalds View for Donalds View Highboy, HYV2400142(1). This Sleadrin Greatest son out of a Annakisha Edan dam sold for 1020gns to John Brolly.

Farmware Supplies Champion from Glenhone Flock at Swatragh Texel Show & Sale

Other Leading Prices

Shearling Rams

S McCloskey 980gns

B McAllister 900gns

Farmware Supplies Reserve Champion Texel from Patrick Bradley Grillagh Flock at Swatragh Show and Sale

McKinney Bros 870gns; 792gns; 792gns

Ward Farming 780gns

Ram Lambs

R Strawbridge 920gns; 750gns; 750gns

A Glendinning 900gns

C McAuley 850gns

M&N McCloskey 850gns

A Fyffe 780gns; 780gns

P Whyte 780gns

R Henderson 750gns

Swatragh Show & Sale 2024 Results

Judge Philip Bradley

Sponsor Farmware Supplies

Shearling Ram Class

1. Sean McCloskey

2. Sean McCloskey

3. Cathal O’Neill

4. Michael Ward

5. McKinney Brothers

6. Dessie Tosh

Ram Lamb Class

1. Patrick Bradley

2. Ciaran McAuley

3. Jonny Cubitt

4. Roger Strawbridge

5. Philip Whyte

6. Messrs J&R Currie

Farmware Supplies Champion: Sean McCloskey Shearling Ram

Farmware Supplies Reserve Champion: Patrick Bradley Ram Lamb

The NI Texel Club will be holding Sales in Gortin 11th October and Ballymena 14th October. Catalogues available online at www.texel.co.uk or contact Club Secretary Martin Warnock 07791679112.