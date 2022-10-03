Texel shearling rams in demand at Swatragh

Breeders enjoyed consistent sale prices and overall average of £532 for 58 pedigree Texels sold.

A large crowd gathered for the pre-sale judging under David Chestnutt, Bushmills Flock and with generous sponsorship from Farmware Supplies.

The club extend their thanks to both for supporting the event.

David Chestnutt, judge, hands over sponsorship and Farmware champion rosette to Martin Millar, Millars Flock, at the NI Texel Sheep Breederâ€TMs Club show and sale in Swatragh

Leading the way early in the evening was Sean McCloskey’s Glenroe pen and Andrew Fyffe’s Fairywater pen both selling at £1155.

The Glenroe exhibit leading the way was a Knock Yardsman son out of a homebred dam and sold to S and B Jamieson.

This ram’s penmates also sold to £1102.50 and £787.50 to give an overall pen average of £1015 for three.

Selling to the same buyer as the Glenroe leader, Andrew Fyffe’s Fairywater exhibit also has Glenroe bloodlines, a Glenroe Bacardi son out of a Milnbank Womaniser daughter.

David Chestnutt presents sponsorship and the Farmware reserve champion rosette to Sean McCloskey, Glenroe Flock, at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder's Club show and sale in Swatragh

Kerryhill Fall Guy from James Adams’ Kerryhill Flock which stood fourth in the judges line-up topped this year’s ram lamb prices at £892.50.

A Milnbank Ed shearing son out of a Teiglum Braveheart daughter sold to David Ferguson.

Next to catch the buyers’ bids was Cathal O’Neill’s Cahore exhibit eventually dropping the hammer at £787.50.

This Mullan Daredevil son out of a Garngour Aristotle daughter stood second in the judge’s line-up and joins David Young’s Flock.

Also catching the buyer’s eye was Richard Henderson’s third place exhibit, a Rhaeadr Edge son out of a Proctors Cocktail dam which sold to Barry McCullagh for £756.

Coming in for a close behind in leading prices was Martin and Cyril Millar’s homebred lamb, a son of Millars Eminem out of a Lauder Cobra daughter, selling to P Keenan for £735.

This lamb stood first in the judge’s line-up and claimed overall Farmware Supplies champion.

Pre-Sale Farmware Championship

Shearling rams

1st Sean McCloskey Glenroe

2nd Andrew Fyffe Fairywater

3rd Cathal O’Neill Cahore

4th Brian McAllister Artnagullion

5th Dessy Tosh Tosh

Ram lambs

1st Martin Millar Millars

2nd Cahal O’Neill Cahore

3rd Richard Henderson Ballynahone

4th James Adams Kerryhill

5th Richard Curry Tullagh

6th Stephen McNeilly Drumadowney

Champion: Martin Millar Millars with ram lamb

Reserve: Sean McCloskey Glenroe with shearling ram

Other leading prices - C O’Neill 750gns; S McBride 720gns; 680gns; B McAllister 750gns; 700gns; D Tosh 700gns; R Henderson 580gns; S Duggan 580gns; A Fyffe 520gns; 550gns; S Scullion 680gns; R Currie 680gns; 620gns.

The NI Texel Club will be holding Sales in Gortin 14th October and Ballymena 17th October.