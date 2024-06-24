Watch more of our videos on Shots!

International visitors from Uruguay, Chile and The Netherlands will head to the UK to see British Texels as part of the Texel Sheep Society’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Society chief executive John Yates said the International Workshop would take in a number of activities, starting with the Society’s Textravaganza National Show at Carlisle on Saturday 6th July, followed by a number of farm visits and technical workshops with SRUC and AB Europe.

At SRUC, research staff will demonstrate how cutting-edge technology, such as CT scanning, portable accumulation chambers (PACs) and feed intake monitors are being used to identify the most sustainable sheep that produce high-quality caracsses to form the next generation of breeding stock.

John Yates commented: “This will be particularly pertinent to the Uruguayan contingent as they have supported INIA, just as the Texel Sheep Society has supported SRUC, to jointly contribute to the Grass2Gas project. Bot parties continue to collaborate to find globally-relevant solutions to enhance animal efficiency and mitigate methane production.

International vistors from Uruguay, Chile and The Netherlands will head to the UK to see British Texels as part of the Texel Sheep Society’s 50th anniversary celebrations. (Pic: MacGregor Photography)

“Meanwhile, during the visit to AB Europe the delegates will be able to see how advanced breeding technologies are used to fast-track genetic progress and enable the export of genetic material around the world. Meaning the progress made in British Texel genetics is influencing populations overseas.”

A prime example of which is the recent success of UK genetics in Paraguay which saw a ewe lamb by Garngour Dunga set a new all-breeds Paraguayan female sheep record when sold in early June.

“Having had the opportunity to see how British Texel genetics have been influencing the sheep industries of a number of countries, it will be great to welcome these overseas breeders to the UK to explore the breed here,” John added.

“UK Texel breeders have put a huge amount of effort and time in to developing the breed over the last 50 years, focussing on key commercial traits to maximise the benefits the breed can offer the UK industry,” he explained.

“Increasingly in recent years, this has been recognised by overseas breeders as they seek to improve productivity and sustainability within their own industries and they have sought out UK genetics to do so.

“The Society’s focus on genetic improvement through its texelplus service, including the recent introduction of economic indexes and genomic evaluations has enabled it to collaborate with scientists and breeders across the world on research projects.”

The visit will culminate with a round-up of Great British agriculture on display at the Great Yorkshire Show and social event at the Texel members’ reception.