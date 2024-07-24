Thirty young people across Northern Ireland have come together since February 2024 to develop their ideas to help fight the climate emergency.

THE 30 under 30 programme is celebrating our second cohort, finishing this year with some impressive projects.

30 Under 30 is helping make these ideas a reality by connecting ambitious and energetic young people with one another. Each idea is another critical piece of the jigsaw in helping Northern Ireland fight against the climate emergency.

Projects ranged from sustainable tourism to raising awareness of light pollution. This year's cohort will now develop these projects, bringing important benefits to their communities and society.

This year's cohort, with the invaluable support of partners Podiem, have completed six workshops. Focusing on purpose-driven leadership, teamwork, and impact, these have been instrumental in shaping the ideas of our young leaders. The support from partners and sponsors is a crucial part of the puzzle in the fight against the climate emergency, and Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful and Podiem are deeply grateful for their contribution.

The 30 Under 30 Northern Ireland Climate Change-Makers programme is a beacon of hope, designed to unearth, inspire, and equip 30 leaders under the age of 30 who can play a pivotal role in shaping a better climate future for Northern Ireland and beyond. 30 under 30 draws on the international EE 30 Under 30 initiative introduced by the North American Association for Environmental Education.

The programme, delivered by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful and Podiem, and funded by Coca-Cola, Ulster Garden Villages, Danske Bank, Belfast City Council and Pinsent Masons, is a testament to the power of collective action and the potential of our youth to make a difference.

Speaking about the success of the 2024 cohort, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful’s Environmental Leadership & Awards Programme Manager Jenna Potter said: “Following the success of our pilot last year, we had high expectations for the class of 2024, and they did not disappoint.

"Having attended all six workshops, seeing the growth of the ideas, the depth of the connections all of them have made, and the enthusiasm has been incredible.

“I want to congratulate everyone who has participated this year, and I am excited to see their next steps.

“The quality of the young people we are sourcing and the ideas generated demonstrates the importance of the 30 under 30 programme to Northern Ireland’s fight against the climate emergency.