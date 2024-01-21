The Ards Group has moved premises!

​The Ards Group office has now moved to 5-7 South Street, Newtownards, after being located on High Street for over 20 years.

The new office provides an excellent opportunity to welcome members in for a cup of tea and a chat as well as dealing with any queries or needs.

An official opening morning was held at the end of November. It was lovely to welcome members in and show them the new modern facilities and also to spend time on an informal basis along with some festive nibbles. It was great to have deputy president John McLenaghan on site to meet with members and discuss any queries they had.

The health check van was on site which gave members the opportunity to get a health check when they were there.

Call in any time for a chat, or if you have any queries they can put you in touch with the relevant person. The group office number is 02891814218.

The Christmas breakfast was held in Harrisons of Greyabbey which again was fantastic. The food was excellent, and the hospitality and the setting provided by Harrison’s was exceptional. Nearly 50 members joined together for a great morning’s craic.

The Ards branches held their silage competition recently which was very well supported as usual. The branch winners have been put forward to the group competition and they eagerly awaiting the results to see how members progress to the next stages of the competition.

