The ‘Baileys’ judge looking for a balanced cow

North Yorkshire man David Booth, from Feizor Holsteins, will take up his first role of this kind at an Irish event during the Virginia Show on 24 August.

“This competition is renowned for its exceptional quality, so it is an immense privilege for me to perform the role of judge,” he said.

David is a fourth-generation farmer and has judged at a large number of shows throughout the UK, including the All Breeds All Britain Calf Show in 2014, Balmoral Show in 2017 and the Royal Welsh Show in 2018.

The family farm is home to 1,000 breeding sheep and 120 Holsteins.

Their highly acclaimed herd was awarded Master Breeder status in 2017.

EU Commissioner, Mairead McGuiness, has been confirmed as guest of honour at the event.

She will be joined by the chairman of Glanbia Ireland, John Murphy, and Robert Murphy, head of Baileys operations on the island of Ireland, to present a cheque for €2,500 and the Virginia Milk Products Cup to the breeder of the ‘2022 Diageo Baileys Champion’.

John Dowling, Co. Dublin, owner of the 2019 Diageo Baileys Champion, Baldonnel Flashmatic Draw EX94

Robert Murphy commented: “We are very proud of the brand’s heritage, its connection back to family-owned farms on the island of Ireland and the role its dairy industry plays in the world’s most-loved liqueur.

“Every year, roughly 200 million litres of fresh local milk, from 41,000 cows is processed in Virginia by our cream supply partner, Glanbia Ireland, to produce the cream used in the production of Baileys.

“We are, therefore, delighted to be back with Glanbia Ireland at the Virginia Show to celebrate our collaboration.”

The top prize is followed by €1,000 and €500 for Reserve Champion and Honourable Mention respectively.

The popular Best-Heifer-in-Milk category carries a fund of €1,700 with first place worth €500.

The Best Junior Cow category has prizes worth €750 in total.

Now recognised as a measure that helps breed a more profitable dairy cow and lower GHG emissions, a special award for Best Economic Breeding Index recognises efficiency and sustainability.

An award for Best Protein emphasises the most profitable factors for both breeding dairy herd replacements and milk production.