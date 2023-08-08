Free to all, this event has been designed to promote and showcase grassland excellence. Farmers and agri contractors alike will get to see first-hand the latest grass and slurry equipment in action. Live demonstrations are set to happen across 25 acres with timely advice from brand experts.

Kuhn Farm Machinery will be mowing, tedding, raking and baling as they display their latest line up of world class machinery including the newly launched VB 7160 Variable Chamber Baler which will be the first viewing in Northern Ireland.

This baler sets a new standard in baling, offering you high performance, dense bales with a high-capacity output in all conditions thanks to the new Kuhn patented i-DENSE system.

Also on display will be the Merge Max 1090 which are the ideal machine for contractors. The two independent pick-ups offer side or central delivery with several combination possibilities and raking of up to 30-meters of forage.

Armagh-based SlurryKat which have become a global leader in all things slurry will be demonstrating their latest range of Nurse tank, Trailing Shoes and Dribble bars both on tankers and using their patented umbilical systems.

Delving deeper, the team from Sumo UK will be subsoiling using their latest Sumo GLS range which is the perfect tool for improving drainage and aeration of grassland soil, resulting in optimum conditions for maximum grass growth.

To blow you away, the team at Applied Concepts will be on hand to showcase their leading collection of PTO Air Compressors that blow out even the thickest slurry lines over long distances, saving you time and money.

The 25 acres of demonstrations will be the perfect opportunity to see over 25 different machines of all sizes and output in operation across all areas of grass, tillage and slurry. Mowers for example will range from seven-foot to 30-foot, while a 60-foot static display will be on show!

For the savvy farmer or contractor, finance deals and unmissable offers with direct manufacture discounts will be available exclusively for those who attend the event.

So, why not plough ahead to the ‘Big Grass & Slurry Event’ which is on Wednesday 16 August from 10am to 4pm at Drumlish Farm Machinery in Dromore, County Tyrone.