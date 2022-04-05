The Buffalo Farm is returning to TV in new series of Springtime on the Farm

Steven Mitchell and his herd, which he established in 2005, will feature in a new series of Channel 5’s Springtime on the Farm.

The popular show is back at Cannon Hall Farm, near Barnsley, where brothers David and Rob Nicholson will be joined by presenters Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson.

Sharing the news to Facebook, The Buffalo Farm said “we are absolutely delighted to confirm we are back on TV”.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Image: The Buffalo Farm/Facebook

JB from boy band JLS paid a visit to the Kirkcaldy farm recently to film for the show.

“Make sure you tune in and see how he got on with the Buffalo,” they added.

Fans don’t have too long to wait, as Springtime on the Farm will be back on Channel 5 on 18 April.

The Nicholson family have also just released their second book – ‘Springtime at Cannon Hall Farm’.