‘The Chilli Guy’ from Belfast sets hot pace in Berlin showcase

Tim McCarthy of Blackfire Hot Sauces proved an outstanding success at European Hot Sauces Awards in Berlin.

TIM McCarthy, known as ‘The Chilli Guy’, has turned a lifelong passion for spicy food into a small business that’s attracting attention in European markets.

Founder of the artisan Blackfire Hot Sauces in Belfast, Tim has just won international acclaim at the European Hot Sauce Awards in Berlin for a fiery ketchup and a hot jam.

He scooped Gold for his Ghost Pepper and Black Lime Ketchup as well as a Silver for Jalapenero Chilli Jam.

A delighted Tim says that winning awards such as these help to “keep Northern Irish produce in the limelight on the global stage”.

“These are immensely important awards for us in international markets. They raise awareness of our products in markets which we’ve targeted for growth. We’ve had some success abroad, exporting to Germany, France and Poland in recent years,” he adds.

Tim’s hot ketchup and sauces are infused with chilli oils and dry spice mixes and are also proving popular in his native Belfast. They are gluten-free and suitable for vegans. He also grows some of the chillies at home.

“I’ve been encouraged by the growing interest in the sauces with specialist retailers from Nantes in France to Warsaw, the Polish capital. It’s all very exciting for my artisan business,” he continues.

The European Hot Sauce Awards, part of the popular Berlin Chilli Fest, is Europe’s most influential event for spicy sauces and attracts entries from across Europe.

“People across the world have been eating chilli peppers for at least 6,000 years … and for very good reason. Not only do they make bland food more interesting but they are packed with vitamin C and antioxidants and also help to de-toxify and burn body fat,” adds Tim.

A graduate of the Art College in Belfast, Tim worked in design and broadcasting, before he began making sauces for sale in 2014.

He also now grows his own chilli peppers in polytunnels at the back of his home in Finaghy.