The countdown is on to this year’s Balmoral Show

Ulster Bank recently announced their return as principal sponsor of this year’s Balmoral Show. Pictured (L-R) Rhonda Geary, Operations Director, RUAS; Cormac McKervey, Senior Agriculture Manager, Ulster Bank; Dr. Alan Crowe, Chief Executive, RUAS and Mark Crimmins, Head of Ulster Bank, NI. This year, the Show returns to Balmoral Park, Lisburn from 22 – 25 September 2021. Tickets will be available to purchase online from Friday 23 July at www.balmoralshow.co.uk

Taking place at Balmoral Park, Lisburn from 22-25 September 2021, the show is a fantastic day out with something for everyone.

With a host of family entertainment, shopping outlets, a full schedule of livestock classes and displays, food and drink stalls showcasing the very best of local produce, it really is an event not to be missed.

Ulster Bank will once again return as the principal sponsor having been a proud partner of the show since 2009.

Having missed last year’s Show due to the pandemic, Ulster Bank’s head of NI, Mark Crimmins, said he was looking forward to returning to Balmoral Park in the autumn and building on the bank’s close relationship with the RUAS.

“The 2021 Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will be our 13th year as principal sponsor and over the past decade and more, we have worked hard to raise the profile of the show and strengthen our links with RUAS to create a world class event.

“The cancellation of the 2020 show reinforced for many just how important Balmoral is to the local farming sector, not just in terms of economic importance but also as a social event, and as we move into the next phase of our sponsorship, our message is that we are proud to reaffirm our commitment to the local agri-food industry.

“These are challenging times for many farmers and producers and we want to use our sponsorship of the Balmoral Show to reassure our agri-customers that we are here to guide them through this period. We are looking forward to catching up with colleagues and friends across the four days of the show, and while some elements may look and feel different, we welcome the opportunity to meet, share experiences and offer support for the year ahead.”

Alan Crowe, RUAS chief executive, said: “We are excited to welcome visitors to the 2021 Balmoral Show, particularly after our disappointment at having to cancel last year’s show due to the Covid-19 pandemic and then having to postpone this year’s May show.

‘‘We are pleased to announce that plans for our September Show are going well, we have of course had to implement a number of necessary changes to ensure a Covid-safe event, however the safety and wellbeing of our visitors, exhibitors, stewards, officials and contractors remains the greatest importance.”

Of course local agriculture remains at the heart of Balmoral and competition will be fierce for the prestigious Balmoral titles. As always, there will be top class attractions at this year’s show including some new additions, such as, falconry, dog agility, the RAF Parachute team and a Polo Exhibition. This is in addition to a full complement of livestock classes and new National Showjumping classes.

Visitors can also look forward to the return of many family favourites; the Children’s Farm, Downtown Show Stage, Healthy Horticulture Area, many mobile family attractions and the NI Food Pavilion will all return to the showgrounds.

Alan concluded by saying: “We cannot wait to bring Balmoral back for 2021, as always the Show promises a fun-filled day out, with so much to see and do there really is something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a family day out, fantastic food or the chance to see exceptional livestock displays, it’s all in the show.

“We are, as always indebted to our sponsors for their continued support, especially our principal sponsor Ulster Bank and our platinum sponsors M&S, SPAR, Tesco and ABP.”

This year’s show will run from Wednesday 22 to Saturday 25 September, that’s four action packed days of family fun.