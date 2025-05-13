The enduring popularity of the Connemara Pony in Irish society to be explored in a new TG4 series

Daragh Ó Tuairisg

A four part series, Capailliní, examining the enduring popularity of the Connemara pony in Irish society today is to air on TG4 on Thursday 29th May at 8pm

Traditionally, the Connemara Pony has thrived for centuries on the region’s rugged mountains and craggy seashore and has been shaped by that same harsh, rural terrain.

For generations, families in Conamara have relied on this work pony for survival.

Today, the Connemara pony is one of the most well-loved and sought-after sports ponies in the world.

Despite the Connemara pony’s worldwide appeal some owners and breeders have called for stricter breeding guidelines and height regulations; creating tension and debate in the pony world.

Across four episodes, the series delves into this world of breeders, riders, buyers and sellers to establish why exactly this Irish pony is so revered.

In episode one, the series meets Máirtín Ó Neachtain from Rosmuc, a generational pony-owner, who is preparing for another busy season of pony shows.

Connemara Pony Breeders Society member Peter Ó Máille talks us through the process of inspecting Connemara ponies.

Finola Nic An Iomaire

Also in attendance is Connemara Pony Breeders Society president Daragh Ó Tuairisg.

The society has introduced a new measure this year which hopes to promote the breeding of the smaller traditional-type pony, by helping smaller ponies gain class 1 status.

Later, the series is with Gearóid and Patrick Devane who share strong opinions regarding the protection of the traditional-type Connemara pony.

In episode 2, Máirtín Ó Neachtain is at the Corrundulla show with Glencorrib Missy.

Máirtín and Micheál Ó Neachtain

Show organiser Lucille Smyth tells us the importance of the country show in Irish society.

The series spends time in Cois Fharraige with generational pony-owner Róisín Ní Ghionnáin, as she prepares her stallion colt Old Stone Tucker for the Roundstone show.

Kildare-based Connemara woman Finola Nic An Iomaire introduces us to her four-year-old mare Eloise, who is being trained to compete in events this summer.

Young rider Aoife Brennan is busy preparing Eloise for the Midlands Breeder’s Society Connemara Show in Mullingar.

Rónán, Páraic and Micheál Ó Raighne

In episode 3 Connemara pony owner Finola Nic An Iomaire attends the Midlands Connemara Pony Show with Knocmena Eloise, and her rider Aoife Brennan. In Clifden, the series meets Connemara Pony Breeders Society secretary, Áine Ní Fhoghla as she prepares for her busiest week of the year and the highlight of the Connemara Pony calendar: The Clifden Show. In Trá Bháin, generational pony owners, the Ó Ráinne family, are preparing their stallion to travel to Clifden.

At the show, Seán Ó Conaire and his father-in-law Jerry have travelled from Limerick hoping to claim a rosette, while Máirín Ó Neachtain battles the rain with Glencorrib Missy.

With the weather wreaking havoc, Connemara Pony Breeders Society and its President Daragh Ó Tuairisg has a tough decision to make.

In episode 4, the series meets Mike Frank Ó Confhaola, a pony enthusiast who travels by pony and cart as a pastime.

In Athenry, the remainder of the Clifden Show takes place. Capailliní meets Colm Sullivan and his nephew Colm McCauley, inheritors of a farm in Léim, where the famous Connemara pony Cannonball once lived and worked.

At the Pony Sales in Clifden, we learn about pricing trends, and in Carlow, Gloria Nolan shows us her facility where elite ponies are prepared for the commercial market.

At the historic Maam Cross fair, buyers and sellers discuss what they believe the future holds for the Connemara pony.

Produced by Aniar TV for TG4.