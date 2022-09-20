The ‘finest farm to come to the market in a generation’ - 182 acres and space for 550 head of cattle

Parkstown House and Farm, near Ballivor in Co Meath, produces consistently high yields and extends to around 182 acres.

It has been placed on the market by Savills and Loman Dempsey Property Consultants with an AMV of €3 million.

The extensive range of farm buildings are a notable feature, offering winter accommodation for up to 550 head of cattle, 3,000 tonnes of grain storage and general-purpose storage.

One of the finest large tillage farms to be offered for sale in Ireland this year is being sold in one lot by public auction on Tuesday 11 October.

A key feature of the farm is the scale and quality of the single block of land.

The fields can produce high yields of the full range of cereals and root crops, and they are of a good workable size and layout for modern agricultural techniques.

Access to the fields is excellent, with frontage onto three roads and a hardcore internal farm road.

The recent cropping at Parkstown includes winter wheat, winter barley, oats, oil seed rape, potatoes, and maize.

Three fields adjoining the house and yard are presently in grass and are fenced and watered for livestock.

In addition to the tillage crops, a beef-finishing enterprise was previously in operation at Parkstown, and the land has benefitted from regular applications of organic fertiliser.

Parkstown comprises a well-balanced range of assets including, at its core, a historic six-bedroom Georgian country house set within formal gardens and parkland.

The farm has a scenic location on the fringe of the village of Ballivor and is easily accessible, with the convenience of the nearby M3 and M4 Motorways

There is also a courtyard immediately to the rear of the house formed by a charming range of traditional outbuildings.

Parkstown has a long history dating back to illustrious proprietors in the past, the most notable being The Earl of Darnley who constructed Parkstown House in 1777.

The present owners acquired the farm in 1964 and have taken the decision to retire from farming.

James Butler, head of country agency at Savills, commented: “Parkstown Farm offers an exciting opportunity to acquire a 182 acre versatile farm which is fully equipped for modern day farming and features an imposing historic house.

A key feature of Parkstown House and Farm is the scale and quality of the single block of land

“The extent and quality of the land is likely to attract interest from farmers and agri-businesses alike.”

Loman Dempsey, of Loman Dempsey Property Consultants, added: “Over the last 58 years, the vendors have forged their own legacy in the rich history of Parkstown.

“Decades of meticulous planning and excellent husbandry by the Joyce’s has resulted in creating, what is without doubt, the finest farm to come to the market in a generation.

“Having advised the family for over 30 years, we are delighted to be offering this outstanding farm and we look forward to helping them to pass on this wonderful legacy,” he concluded.

For further information contact James Butler on Tel. 01 663 4350 or Loman Dempsey on Tel. 046 948 4671.

