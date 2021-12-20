The future starts here!

UFU Presidential team

Looking towards 2022, there will be significant changes coming down the track including a new future agriculture policy, the outcome of the TB consultation and climate change amongst other things - farmers need to be at the core of these discussions.

UFU president Victor Chestnutt said: “The future of the agriculture industry starts here, and the roadshows are critical to starting the year how we mean to go on. Change is inevitable but with the guidance and support of our membership, the UFU will lobby tirelessly to secure the best outcomes for the future of our family farms across Northern Ireland, enabling the agriculture industry as a whole to flourish.

“We had a lot of positive feedback about the format of last year’s roadshows online, however, we are planning to bring people together in January. We will be following COVID-19 mitigating measures at that time and if people are unsure, we encourage them to check the guidelines before attending the event.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We will keep the meetings as open as possible, ensuring members have the opportunity to ask questions and make their voices known. Every farmer can make a positive contribution, helping to shape the direction we take.”

The dates and venues for the 2022 UFU winter roadshows are as follows:

• County Down - Monday 10 January, Millbrook Lodge, Ballynahinch, 8pm.

• County Derry/Londonderry - Wednesday 12 January, Roe Park, Limavady, 8pm.

• County Antrim - Monday 17 January, Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena, 8pm.

• County Tyrone - Wednesday 19 January, Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, 8pm.

• County Armagh - Monday 24 January, Armagh City Hotel, Armagh, 8pm.

• County Fermanagh - Wednesday 26 January, Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen, 8pm.