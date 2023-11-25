The magical 300-egger is ‘in the hatching’ declares minister (1973)

Commenting during this week in 1973 on the high performance of stock available to Northern Ireland egg producers, Mr Peter Mills, Minister in Charge of Agriculture in the province, had said that the “magical figure of 300 eggs per bird is in sight”.

Mr Mills, who was speaking at Dundonald House at the Gosford prize distribution, pointed out that the test average was 254 eggs per bird with some strains reaching almost 290 eggs per bird.

In a tribute to the valuable work done by the poultry breeders for the industry, Mr Mills said that the average production and feed conversion at the test in 1973 had been “the best ever recorded at Gosford”.

The minister congratulated everyone who contributed to this and particularly to those firms whose stock finished in the top quartiles of the test and on the extremely high performance of their birds.

Mr. Mills, who presented the awards, had a special word of thanks for the members of the Gosford Advisory Committee who had now completed their three-year term of office.

“Their help, he said, “has been greatly appreciated by the ministry and the staff at Gosford. I hope to appoint the members of the new Gosford Advisory Committee in the near future and I look forward to their help in the running of future Gosford tests.”

He also thanked the members of the ministry staff responsible for Gosford, particularly Mr Newell Bingham, and his staff for the efficient way in which they “continued to run this excellent test”.

At the outset Mr Mills congratulated the egg industry – both producers and packers – for its “courage, determination and efficiency during the very difficult times” which “they all hoped were far behind them.”

He said: “A year ago the egg industry was in a pessimistic mood because of poor returns and also about joining EEC.

“I am delighted that the help given by the government, together with the improvement in prices, have preserved most of the employment in the industry.

“However, so far EEC membership has not brought as many problems as was expected to the United Kingdom poultry industry and particularly to Northern Ireland. This is because of egg shortages throughout EEC.”

He added: “It must be admitted, however, that the Northern Ireland industry is still under threat from EEC but the longer the present balance of supply and demand can be maintained in Europe, the better the chances of the Northern Ireland-industry surviving the pressures of the transition period.”

Mr A N Bingham, manager of Gosford poultry testing station, praised the “tremendous achievements of breeders”. He said: “Birds are now producing up to 60 eggs more than a few years ago.”

He added: “While the emphasis on egg production is an important feature, feed conversion is a vital factor, especially with the high feed costs. It is also important to pay attention to egg quality and size.

He congratulated breeders on the high quality of the stock.

Mr J McMillan on behalf of Shaver Poultry Breeding Farms, and Mr T W Johnston paid tribute to the high standard of the Gosford tests and expressed thanks to Mr Bingham and his staff for their efficient and excellent work.

Of the tests, Mr McMillan said: “We would put them into the top quartile.”

Gosford Awards – The top quartile of prizewinners in the White Egg section at Gosford (in alphabetical order) were as follows: Babcock B300, Newtown Hatcheries, Newtownhamilton, Ncwry; Hisex White, Euribrid Ltd, Mount Alexander, Castle Street, Comber; Shaver Starcross 288, Laurel Hatcheries Ltd, Broughshane Road, Ballymena; Super White, Thornbers (Ulster) Ltd, Lisburn. Brown Egg strain: Ranger, Ross Poultry Ltd, Mullantine Road, Craigavon; Shaver Starcross 085, Laurel Hatcheries Ltd, Ballymena; Warren-Studler-Sex-Sal-Link: R A Wright (Chicks) Ltd, Portaferry Read, Newtownards.

Colgan’s sales (Belfast): There were 450 cattle on offer at Colgan's weekly sale in Belfast during this week in 1973, reported Farming Life: “Steers met a steady trade, heifers slower, dropped calves steady and fat cows slower.”