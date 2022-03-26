The mental, physical and financial implications of sheep worrying

Farmers often work round the clock at this time to ensure their new lambs are born healthy and they are safe from predators.

Keeping pregnant ewes and lambs safe on the farm is usually straightforward, however, things can be more challenging when the livestock are being kept in fields.

Sheep worrying is a constant concern for farmers with unrestrained dogs having the capabilities of killing and wounding large numbers of animals in a single attack.

Richard Henderson

During lambing season, even if a ewe has not been physically attacked the terror they experience from the dogs can often lead to the termination of pregnancies.

Of course, the loss of livestock can have a financial impact on the farm business but what is often harder to evaluate is the stress such savage attacks can have on the mental health of farmers who are left to pick up the pieces.

In a recent survey by the National Sheep Association over 50% of respondents said sheep worrying incidents ‘severely’ impacted on their mental health.

Unfortunately, it is a problem which shows no signs of completely going away. According to the latest statistics from DAERA there were 92 investigations into livestock worrying launched by councils across Northern Ireland between April 2021 and December 2021.

Both Armagh City and Banbridge and Newry Mourne and Down councils launched 20 investigations each into livestock worrying during this time.

Lambing time is stressful enough without the hassle of having to search for the best insurance policy. At AbbeyAutoline our specialist farm team can work with you to tailor a policy to suit your needs.

Farm Combined Insurance is designed to cover all farming activities, bringing together everything from home and contents to farm liability conveniently into one policy.

It is broken down into different areas of cover, so you can adjust your level of protection to suit your individual needs.

To protect against the financial implications of sheep worrying, it is worth considering adding this cover to your farm policy. This policy covers for loss by fire, lightning, electrocution and impact to your livestock. The cover can be enhanced to include theft, livestock in transit, livestock straying and worrying.

Another thing to consider during lambing season is the potential for more workers to be on the farm. It is worth noting that whether these workers have been hired or are there in a voluntary capacity, the farmer will need employers liability cover.

Farm liability will protect you and your business where you have been responsible for injury or property damage to others. AbbeyAutoline can help to source all types of liability cover including public and product liability, employers’ liability and environmental liability.