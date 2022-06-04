The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a good reason to open a bottle of fizz

The recipes this week are ideal party food and reinvented classics.

There’s something regal about smoked salmon and nothing says posh like a cucumber sandwich and a cup of tea. All three are combined in the first recipe – tea smoked salmon and pickled cucumber open sandwich. The base is a good wheaten bread rather than crustless pan loaf.

You can have these as a big lunch dish or cut the bread up into canapé sized bites.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

4th August 2011. T & Cake at Almondbury Stores, Almondbury, Huddersfield. Oak-roasted salmon and cucumber sandwich.

Devilled eggs used to be all the rage and I really don’t understand why they went out of fashion.

Thankfully they’re having a bit of a revival now. My version uses chorizo and smoked paprika for the spicy element rather than the usual curry powder.

We have two great charcuterie makers in Northern Ireland – Ispini in Moira and Corndale in Limavady.

They both make exemplary chorizo that would more than give the Spanish a run for their money. They’re topped with roasted celery leaves.

We tend to throw out the leaves which is a shame as they’re perfect as an addition to salad or as a garnish on their own.

Here they’re tossed in some Broighter Gold rapeseed oil, seasoned with salt and roasted. It changes their flavour and is a lovely texture and taste contrast to the creamy spiced eggs. Use good local eggs of course.

You can’t have a party without a cake and the one included here uses fresh and dried apricots and lemon – a match made in heaven.

The dried apricots are soaked in that British institution, Earl Grey tea. It’s flavoured with bergamot lemons and adds a zingy hint to the fruit.

This isn’t a traditional cake recipe and has a moist texture similar to sticky toffee. It’s made in a similar way – dried fruit simmered in the tea and blended before adding baking soda and the dry ingredients.

The cake is topped with a white chocolate cream and some slices of fresh apricots.