The Royal Countryside Fund marks 15 years of support for the people of the countryside

The Royal Countryside Fund (RCF), the UK-wide charity working alongside farming families and rural communities to provide the support and funding they need to thrive, has marked its 15th anniversary.

The charity was founded in 2010 as the Prince’s Countryside Fund, by His Majesty King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales, after a visit to a Cumbrian hill farm where he met with a group of farmers, who were still dealing with the aftermath of the foot-and-mouth crisis. Since then, the charity has continued to adapt and grow, supporting rural communities through devastating flooding, Covid-19, and periods of deep uncertainty.

Through its place-based farming programmes, covering topics such as succession planning, benchmarking, biodiversity and soil health, the RCF is currently helping farming families discover achievable ways to build more financially and environmentally resilient farms now, and for generations to come. The charity also empowers rural communities – combining their ideas with funding and guidance – to grow community-led projects that will stand the test of time.

Later this year, the RCF is set to announce new support for family farmers in the form of its ‘New Farming Programme’, as well as new funding for rural community organisations across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

The RCF’s Royal Founding Patron, His Majesty King Charles III, meets with Herefordshire farmers at an RCF event in March 2025 (credit: Ian Jones, photographer)

Keith Halstead, Executive Director, The Royal Countryside Fund, said: “We would like to express our gratitude to our Royal Founding Patron, His Majesty the King, who created The Royal Countryside Fund and has remained steadfast in his support for the countryside. For the last 15 years, the RCF has provided practical, grounded help to ensure a resilient, rebalanced and regenerative future for the people of our beloved countryside.

“Hardworking family farms and rural communities are facing social, environmental and economic pressures that threaten the livelihoods they love. They shouldn’t have to face these challenges alone – and with us, they don’t have to. Over the last 15 years the RCF has supported over 4,000 farming families, helping them to make their farm businesses more financially resilient so they can secure their farms for generations to come, all while providing the support they need to farm in harmony with nature. We’ve also invested more than £12.5 million in over 500 rural community-led projects, creating real and lasting change.

“None of this work would be possible without the time, energy, and financial support that we have received from the incredibly generous individuals, trusts and foundations, corporate partners, and other organisations that share our vision. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported the RCF and helped to build a thriving countryside.

“As we look forward to the next 15 years and beyond, we’re well aware of the scale of the challenge that faces us, but also the incredibly potential and opportunities that wait. By donating or even just spreading the word, you can help hardworking farmers build more resilient family farms, support brilliant community-led projects, and make sure the next generation has the opportunity to live and work on the land they love.”