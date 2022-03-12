The Rural Chaplain diary for the week ahead
Kenny and Jim plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.
You are welcome to speak to them in confidence. They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.
Kenny’s phone number is 07938488372.
Saturday 12th March - “Looking After Yourself” event with free cooked breakfast. Markethill Livestock Market cafe - 7.30am - 8.30am. With Air Ambulance, Farm Families Health Checks, Health and Safety Executive, Rural Health Partnership, Rural Support, Ulster Farmers’ Union, Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster. Please ring Kenny right away if you want to attend.
Monday 14th March - Downpatrick (evening) - cattle
Tuesday 15th March - Markethill (daytime) - fat cows, dairy stock, dropped calves
Tuesday 15th March - Rathfriland Co-op (evening) - sheep
Saturday 19th March - Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) - sheep (Jim)