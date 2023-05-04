The search is on for the best dairy farming business in the UK as 2023 Gold Cup entries open

​The Gold Cup competition, sponsored by NMR, is the UK's top national dairy award recognising dairy businesses for all-around excellence. It was first launched in 1920 and has been won by some of the country's most influential dairy farmers.

The competition is open to entrants who can demonstrate strong herd performance, including high herd health, welfare and fertility; a profitable business; good staff management; environmental management and building a sustainable dairy business fit for the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year the competition organiser, the RABDF, has made it easier to enter by streamlining the application form and automating data collection for herds milk recording with NMR, CIS and QMMS.

The Logan family from Ayrshire, Scotland, winner of the 2022 NMR / RABDF Gold Cup pictured with RABDF Chairman Di Wastenage (left).

That means all herd recording applicants need to do is tell them a bit about their business, and the rest is done automatically.

The competition is also open to non-recording herds, with data provided manually.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether you are a crossbred grass-based herd, an indoor high input high output herd, a pedigree herd or a spring block calving herd, this competition is open to all.

Entry forms can be downloaded at rabdf.co.uk/gold-cup-comp and, once completed, sent to [email protected]

Industry representatives, such as vets, nutritionists, accountants, foot trimmers etc, can also nominate farms they think are worthy of the Gold Cup title by filling in a nomination form at rabdf.co.uk/gold-cup-comp

The competition is open until Friday 1 August, when the entries will be judged by RABDF’s chairman Di Wastenage, vice-chair Robert Craig and the 2020 Gold Cup winner John Torrance from Essex. A shortlist of entries will be judged on farm later this year. The winner will be announced at Dairy-Tech 2024 on 7 February at Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commenting on the award, Mrs Wastenage said: “The Gold Cup is the most prestigious award in the dairy industry.