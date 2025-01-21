The search is on for unsung heroes from across rural Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Unsung heroes from rural areas across Northern Ireland are being sought by the Housing Executive for their latest rural community awards competition,

Nominations highlighting those making a difference at the grassroots in rural communities are wanted before the competition deadline of 4pm on Friday, 21st February.

Rural awards give local communities and their groups a chance to showcase the range of activities they are involved in to keep their areas attractive and vibrant during the last year.

hey also give the Housing Executive an opportunity to recognise the outstanding volunteering work being carried out on the ground in neighbourhoods and villages across rural parts of Northern Ireland.

Launching the Housing Executive's recent Rural Community Awards competition is, from left, Noeleen Connolly, Housing Executive Team Leader, Ballycastle and Ballymoney, Margaret Reid, last year's Rural Community Champion and Chairperson of Young at Heart in Ballintoy and Eoin McKinney, Housing Executive Rural Officer. To nominate your local Unsung Hero via the Rural Community Awards, visit www.nihe.gov.uk and search for Rural Community Awards, or alternatively email [email protected] to request an application form. Completed application forms should be returned to the Housing Executive by 4pm on Friday, 21st February, 2025

Winner of Last Year’s Community Champion Award in the North region was long-term Housing Executive tenant Margaret Reid.

Margaret is Chairperson of Young at Heart, a group formed in 1998 which strives to combat isolation by socially connecting the over 55s in Ballintoy and surrounding areas.

Reflecting upon her year as Community Champion Margaret said, “We have had a great year. We used the prize money from the award to organise a barbecue and entertainment for the group last Summer.

“I am involved in so much in the community that people often say to me, ‘I don’t know how you do it.’ I do it because I love it but it’s getting harder and I can’t do it forever.

“I would love to see younger people getting involved with the group.

“So please, if you are in your mid-50s and passionate about your community please come along and get involved with Young At Heart.”

First launched at the Balmoral Show in 2014, the Rural Community Awards competition has been a huge success – generating hundreds of inspiring applications.

Pamela Johnston, the Housing Executive’s rural and regeneration manager, said: “We want to celebrate the work of volunteers across Northern Ireland who are quite often the 'unsung heroes’ in our community.

“They routinely go above and beyond to promote health and well-being, individual and community development, social inclusion and to help make life better for all residents, which is to be commended.

“I’m very much looking forward to hearing more inspirational stories about all the good work that is being done.”

There are three awards on offer:

The Community Champion award is open to extraordinary individuals nominated by the rural community group they represent. The group will win £500 and there will be a prize for the individual.

Rural Community Spirit award is open to all community groups based in rural areas who work together to make their village or small settlement a better place to live. The winning group will receive £1,000.

Cleaner and Greener Rural Community award, sponsored by Northern Ireland Housing Council, rewards and encourages those rural communities who have come together to protect and enhance their built and natural environment and to promote sustainability with their residents. The winning group will receive £1,000.

There will be winners in both the Housing Executive’s North and South Regions.

