The ‘special relationship’ now lies in tatters thanks to Trump

US president Donald Trump has made global events impossible to forecast.

This would be a reward for ending just part of the conflict and not for an enduring peace. Reading between the lines of what US officials are suggesting, Trump wants to help Russia and Putin escape from the diplomatic freezer the western world has put them in for their aggression in Ukraine. The talk is of easing sanctions on Russian agricultural exports, including fertiliser, with a long term vision of Russia even re-joining what was the G8, now G7, group of major economies. This has implications for agriculture, but any decisions should be based on sound analysis and not on a rushed Trump desire to save face for Putin. It is hard not to see American motives as more about business prospects in Russia than any real interest in Ukraine – beyond demanding some of its mineral wealth to pay for weaponry most believed the US has given to Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression. Trump actions on tariffs are being felt around the world and in the US. Farmers there have seen markets disappear because of retaliatory tariffs; they have also lost good export business to Canada and when the EU responds to the latest tariffs things will only get worse. This really is a situation where an eye for an eye leaves everyone blind. This week the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, was forced to cut welfare spending and the size of the civil service as part of her spring statement on the state of the economy. Her hopes are pinned on growth heading off further cuts and tax rises, but with every decision Trump makes to weaken global trade the odds for delivering UK growth get slimmer. Farmers along with the rest of society will feel the impact of an economy failing to deliver on even modest growth forecasts. Cuts to welfare payments and the public sector, both traditional sacred cows for Labour, have made it all but impossible for Reeves to back down over agricultural property relief. She cannot afford to show any political weakness. The case for a more family farm friendly APR mechanism is still there. It could still be sold if the Reeves focus shifted from family farms to the super-rich using APR to avoid inheritance tax. That should have been the demand from the outset, but politics has moved on. The hope now has to be that a future government eventually reverses this economically perverse decision.