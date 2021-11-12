The story of a Dexter tractor to feature on Keepers of the Lough

Wilmer McFerran reminisces over a photograph taken of the Dexter tractor and explains how it was transported to the island on two boats tied together.

Viewers will also find out what became of the tractor.

The team are back at Castle Espie in this episode and meet Anna McLean from Ballyclare who is a volunteer.

Wilmer McFerran pictured with John Scott.

She feeds the ducks, loving this part of the day.

Lynda Ferguson cares for Ben Alford who has autism, and she outlines how the two of them volunteer every week, explaining the positive impact the work and the peaceful environment have on Ben.

Robert McCourt brings his boat back to Ringhaddy after sailing it for five years around Central America.

He has spent two years overhauling it, and just as he is ready to launch it again, after careful inspection of the trailer, boatman John Scott calls the launch off after the wind speed rises.

Wilmer McFerran.

When launch day finally comes, Robert’s boat develops a problem that requires (literally) all hands on deck to the rescue.

Rory Martin of Strangford Lough Activity Centre in Whiterock runs a kayaking excursion with a difference.

Once they land on an island the group picks up litter.

They will meet a few of the participants including a lady who doesn’t let her MS get in the way!

Robert McCourt.

In the second part of the programme, they return to the National Trust barge, as it comes out of the water for a refit.

Hugh Thurgate, the lead ranger for the Trust on Strangford Lough, explains why this needs to be done every few years.

Rory Faulkner is doing the refit and he supervises the haul out and the movement of the barge over a field.

Once complete, he explains the work undertaken, and, as Hugh gets it back in the water, they find out what happens to the brand new paintwork!

The team meet up again at the Exploris Aquarium with Cloddagh McVeigh from Kircubbin, who introduces them to JC the turtle who was found on a beach in Donegal after drifting from the Canary Islands, and they hear from Cloddagh about the plans to rehome him.

‘Keepers of the Lough continues next Thursday night, with UTV bringing viewers the delights of Strangford Lough in this new series, which takes a look at this enchanting part of the Northern Irish countryside, through the eyes of the people who live and work in and around it.

Narrated by Patrick Kielty, the series reveals what life is like in and around the lough.

In this instalment they caught up with some now familiar faces to see what they were up to, and met new families and folk that use the lough for work and play.

‘Keepers of the Lough’ is produced by Co Down based Green Inc., and is sponsored by ‘House Proud Furniture’.