The Tree Council and Network Rail plant 350,000 trees and many more to come

The Tree Council and Network Rail are aiming to plant thousands of trees in hundreds of communities across the country as their award-winning partnership is renewed for an additional five-year period.

Their previous agreement resulted in the successful planting of more than 350,000 saplings in 180 communities, along with aftercare to secure the trees’ future.

The new agreement sees Network Rail pledge £1.2m towards tree establishment and care across three Network Rail regions in England - Eastern, Northwest and Central, and Southern – along with the company’s national Route Services function. The renewed partnership supports Network Rail’s ambition to achieve biodiversity net gain across its land by 2035.

The Tree Council will support local authorities, community groups, and other conservation organisations to establish trees, hedgerows, and orchards, nationwide, from small “tree whips” to more mature specimens. These efforts will help tackle climate change and empower communities to improve their surroundings and benefit from improved green spaces, increased tree canopy cover, better air quality, richer wildlife, and biodiversity. The programme also aims to deliver positive social value, teaching new skills and inspiring young people to explore green careers.

Sara Lom, CEO, The Tree Council said: "After four years of a pioneering partnership with Network Rail, we are delighted to announce that this collaboration, which has already planted over 350,000 trees with 180 communities, will continue for another five years. The programme is helping tackle the dual climate and biodiversity emergencies, bringing wide-ranging benefits for people, wildlife and our planet.”

Network Rail biodiversity strategy manager Neil Strong said: “Our railway lines are important corridors for wildlife and biodiversity, but safety comes first, and we do sometimes have to remove trees. Planting trees in safer spaces with The Tree Council is one of the ways we are able to do that and still protect and preserve biodiversity across the country and help encourage greener communities too. I’m delighted we are able to continue our partnership.”

The Tree Council and Network Rail’s partnership began in 2020, with the aim of planting 20,000 trees. Over the past four years, it has:

Enhanced landscapes and wellbeing: More than 350,000 trees, hedges, and orchards have been planted, benefiting 180 communities. These efforts enriched local landscapes and improved the wellbeing of underserved communities.

Informed environmental best practice: Through various trials, the partnership has informed best practice and environmental improvements suitable for a changing climate. For example, exploring hedgerows as a long-term alternative to traditional fencing, enhancing biodiversity while delivering rail side safety.

Upskilled employees and contractors: Network Rail employees and contractors, at all levels, were upskilled and empowered to conserve and enhance wildlife habitats for future generations.

Engaged young people: The annual Big Bang Festival has inspired the next generation to get involved with nature, science, engineering and exciting green careers.

Awards and recognitions: Additionally, the programme's success was recognised with two prestigious awards; the 2024 Rail Business Awards for "Sustainability & Environmental Excellence" and the Big Biodiversity Challenge Awards for "Community Engagement."

In addition to the community planting programme, The Tree Council continues to serve as a ‘critical friend’ to Network Rail, providing essential support and counsel to manage vegetation, safeguard native wildlife, and maintain railway safety.