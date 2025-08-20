The Warehouse Newtownards Serves Up Nearly 500 Free Meals a Week for Local Community

The hot food counter at The Warehouse in Newtownards is providing a vital service.

LOCATED in the heart of Newtownards, The Warehouse has been a cornerstone of the local community for the past 20 years – and in recent years it’s also become a vital source of support for those facing food insecurity.

As part of Tesco’s Community Food Connection (CFC) programme – a partnership with food redistribution charity FareShare – The Warehouse now provides around 490 free meals every week, prepared with surplus food from Tesco and other local stores.

With the help of three dedicated drivers who collect food five days a week and two hard-working chefs and a large team of volunteers, the initiative serves 100 fresh/frozen meals, 90 sandwiches, 180 lunches and 120 hot food dishes per week.

In addition, a communal fridge and cupboard are stocked with further items available to anyone in need.

“Service users can simply call in to pick up a meal, but we also have a food counter serving hot meals, tea and coffee throughout the day,” explains Megan Weiman, Community Manager at The Warehouse. “It’s a warm, welcoming space where people can sit down, have a chat, and feel part of the community.”

A survey done by The Warehouse has revealed that the Community Food Hub is a huge help for people from all walks of life: 36% of service users are on benefits, 30% work and receive benefits, and 20% work and are not entitled to any benefits.

“We’re seeing more and more people in work who still need help,” says Megan. “Rising food costs make it difficult to cook healthy meals at home. Half of our users rely on these meals to eat well, and for many others – especially those with mental or physical health conditions, or who care for someone else – it’s simply a more manageable way to get a nourishing meal.”

Importantly, the meals are often just the starting point.

“Providing food opens the door to other support. We can then have conversations around housing, employment, benefits, or just get people involved in our wider programmes, such as arts and crafts workshops, sewing groups, and life skills courses,” Megan adds.

The Community Food Connection scheme ensures that surplus food from Tesco is given to charities and community groups, whose volunteer members then distribute it to the public. Across the UK it redistributes two million meals each month.

Claire De Silva, Tesco Head of Community, said: “Working with community groups such as the Redeemer Central church to help them get the food they need is such an important service for us to be able to provide. The dedication they have to their community is amazing, and we are pleased to do what we can to support.

“We firmly believe no good food should go to waste, which is why we began our Community Food Connection scheme. It enables us to ensure our surplus food is put to good use in communities.”

FareShare is the UK’s leading food redistribution charity, getting surplus food to charities and organisations providing vital services for people in their community.

Katie Sadler, Head of FareShare Go, said: “The food that Tesco redistributes through FareShare is a lifeline for thousands of charities nationwide, enabling them to feed countless individuals within their communities. This consistent food supply empowers charities to not only provide essential meals but also to sustain vital support services for local people.”

Charities and community groups that could benefit from the support of the Community Food Connection scheme can find further information at https://fareshare.org.uk/getting-food/