The World According to Kaleb - Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper is going on tour

During ‘The World According to Kaleb - Kaleb Goes On Tour’ audiences can expect Kaleb’s strong views on many things – including sheep, Jeremy Clarkson, goats, famous people, why farming is the best job in the world and, crucially, personal style, such as hair.

Kaleb, who shot to fame in the Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm, made an initial announcement on his social media channels that he would be appearing at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on 22 February 2024.

Following a huge response, Kaleb has decided to conquer his fear of the unknown, and has confirmed, in association with NLP Ltd, that the 33-date tour will kick off with three shows, not too far from home, at Cheltenham’s Everyman Theatre on 25-27 January and continue through March 2024.

Kaleb commented: “I’m so excited to be hitting the road and going on a real live theatre tour. I’m lucky to do what I love and am still busy farming and working hard. But I always say you never stop learning. So I’m ready to push myself – literally – outside Chippy and put on a show that’s full of fun and farming. I can’t wait to get stuck in, share some of what I’ve learnt in life so far, and most importantly, have a laugh with you all. Hope to see you there!”

Kaleb has captured the hearts of viewers around the world with his often-frustrating quest to teach Jeremy Clarkson a thing or two about farming, as well as his amusing comments on life, the universe and everything in between. First and foremost a farmer, Kaleb is now learning something new himself and will be treating audiences to a rip-roaring riot of a show. He will give audiences the chance to participate in some rather interesting rural pastimes during the show, as well as highlighting some of the many challenges that British farmers face today.

Kaleb will be on stage in Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on 13 February 2024. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased via: www.kaleblive.com

Kaleb Cooper is going on tour. Image: Plank PR