The Young British Farming Awards 2025 is open for entries and nominations

The 2025 Young British Farming Awards is officially open for entries and nominations.

Sponsored by Massey Feeds and Harpers Feeds, these awards are dedicated to celebrating the next generation of British farmers and the remarkable contributions they are making to the industry.

In addition to four returning awards, there will be four new awards for 2025.

Eight winners will be carefully chosen by our esteemed panel of industry professionals across the following categories: Young Farm Worker, Young Handler Junior, Young Handler Senior, Young Farming Hero, Young Farmers’ Club, Young Farmers’ Club Community Hero, Young Farmers’ Club Leader and New Entrant of the Year.

The 2025 awards ceremony will take place at Cannon Hall Farm, home of the 2023 British Farming Awards Content Creator of the Year.

The event will be hosted by prominent farmer and content creator, Tom Pemberton.

Speaking at last year’s award ceremony, Kate Netherwood, or Massey Feeds said: “It has been a fantastic day, and we are really proud to sponsor and support these young people going forwards.”

Continuing the sentiment, Theia Farrow of Harpers Feeds said: “We are pleased to support the Young British Farming Awards as we believe that the future of British farming is dependent on the next generation. It is truly inspiring to witness the dedication and passion of so many young individuals entering the industry.”

Our 2024 Young British Farming Awards Winners:

Young Farmers Club of the Year – Lanark and District Young Farmers’ Club

Lanark and District Young Farmers Club, based in Scotland, is a small but dynamic group with just over 50 members. Fourteen members travelled 3.5 hours to this year’s awards, celebrating their proud win. “Getting to the final shortlist was a huge achievement for us, and winning is a very proud moment,” said secretary Jennifer Hewitt. The club focuses on growth, inclusion, and supporting members through social and educational events. Annual highlights include the Tractor Road Run and Concert of the Year. Last year, they raised £10,000 for the ‘My Name’5 Doddie Foundation’ and prioritised well-being by training mental health first aiders, strengthening ties within their local community.

Young Farming Hero – Archie Steel

Fourteen-year-old Archie Steel from Eden Valley, Cumbria, has been named this year’s Young Farming Hero for his dedication and passion. Archie runs his own flock of 50 sheep and plays a key role in his family’s dairy farm, helping care for 240 cows and 140 heifers. Amid illness and staff shortages, he has taken on huge responsibilities, from 5am milking to vaccinations and daily care. Despite the workload, he maintains excellent school grades and works with Genus technicians on herd genetics. Archie said: “I’m very proud and happy to have won… I hope I can encourage more young people to get into farming.”

Young Handler of the Year (Junior) – Elliw Grug Davies

Elliw Grug Davies from West Wales has been showing livestock since age four and is now Young Handler of the Year (Junior). She’s earned top honours, including wins at the Royal Welsh Show, Aberystwyth, Brecon, and Beef Expo 2023 with her home-bred Limousin cross, Cowboy. Elliw is hands-on at her family’s 35-acre smallholding and helps a relative during lambing in North Wales. Mentored by stockperson Jennifer Hyslop, she’s refined her skills in showing and preparation. In 2023, Elliw sold home-bred Blaencwm Sam for £32,000, an impressive feat for her age. “I can’t believe it,” she said following the win. “I’m so happy but very shocked.” Her future in farming looks bright.

Young Handler of the Year (Senior) – Sebastian Carr

At just 13, Young Handler of the Year (Senior), Sebastian is a passionate ambassador for pedigree British Saddleback pigs. On winning the award he said, “I was very surprised to have won,” he said, “but so happy.” Sebastian shows his herd nationwide and promotes the breed via BBC Countryfile and local media. A member of the BPA Junior Pig Club and Junior Reporter for the Southern Region, he even hosted a pig agility event to engage the public. Starting with four pigs at age eight, Sebastian now manages a herd with five sow lines and three rare boar lines, handling all feeding and care himself. In 2023, he became the youngest winner of the BPA New Pedigree Breeder of the Year.

The Young British Farming Awards not only recognises the achievements of these young agricultural trailblazers but also inspires the continued growth and development of the British farming industry for generations to come.

To nominate someone or enter the Young British Farming Awards, click on Young British Farming Awards.