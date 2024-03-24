They spread branches from palm trees on the road as he approached, to pave his way. Churches across the world observe Palm Sunday. It’s the last Sunday in Lent and is also known as Passion Sunday and palm branches are woven into crosses to distribute to congregations.

There are many food traditions associated with the day. Peas or carlings were eaten in the north of England and Scotland. In England Palm Sunday became known as Carling Sunday and in Scotland it was called Car Sunday. Recipes varied in regions but pea soup or pease porridge were often eaten. This custom is said to stem from pilgrims having a hard pea in their shoe, as a mark of penance during lent, and eating a pea based dish marked the end of this torture. In Italy pasta is eaten with sugo, breadcrumbs and nuts. Sugo literally translates as “sauce” and the recipe I’ve included here makes more than you’ll need but excess can be frozen or will keep for a week in the fridge. The recipe here combines peas, frozen in this case, with chorizo, the sugo and is topped with a pangrattato. Pangrattato is fried leftover breadcrumbs with the addition of almonds here to tick the celebratory box. A British, Italian hybrid of a dish, with a nod to Spain.