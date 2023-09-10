There is an abundance of produce and the hedgerows are brimming

Watch more videos on Shots!

Hedgerows are brimming with blackberries, haws and elderberries and there has been a particularly good harvest for apples, plums and pears. My fridge is filled with all manner of fruit ketchups, cordials and pickles. I’d only just finished emptying the freezer of last year’s plums and elderberries and now it’s ready to be replenished. Making chutneys and savoury condiments adds a complexity to fruit that simply adding sugar doesn’t.

When I have plum pulp left over from making a cordial, rather than waste it, I whizz it into an Asian inspired sauce with vinegar to counteract the sweetness, ginger, spices and chilli.

Blend and store it in clean jam jars to add pizzazz to grilled meats, oily fish, chicken and duck. In the recipe here I’ve used the plum sauce to cook pork shoulder in and then to finish it off with noodles and purple sprouting broccoli.

This stemmed vegetable is available now and is a tastier and less wasteful proposition than the thick stumped regular variety. Pork shoulder is still relatively cheap and the whole dish will feed four people for the price of one dish from your local takeaway.