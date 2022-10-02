There won’t be enough meat based protein to sustain us in the future

Concept of healthy food- fresh vegetables

A vegetarian is someone who doesn’t eat meat or fish. We are being encouraged to embrace this way of living as the answer to world hunger.

Meat Free Mondays is an initiative that encourages us to forgo meat for just one day in the week, and today also happens to be National Vegetarian Day. Both these campaigns want to make us more aware of what we eat from an ethical and health point of view.

From a chef point of view, you have to put in at least twice the effort to make vegetable based dishes tasty and attractive. Chefs often dismiss non-meat eaters and palm them off with the ubiquitous beetroot and goat’s cheese salad to start, followed by butternut squash risotto. In reality they should make diet specific dishes attractive to meat eaters – vegetables are more profitable than expensive fish or prime cuts. The best menus have veggie-centric items interwoven throughout and not a food note at the end.

Most people love a pie and its definitely the weather for something comforting. The recipe here is vegetarian for a potato and mushroom pie. Mushrooms add an umami flavour to dishes and here they’re combined with the spuds in a creamy cheesy mixture that’s encased in buttery pastry. While pie is great on its own, it’s even better served with creamy mash and lashings of gravy. Cutting the meat out doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice the flavour. Here onions are slowly roasted and cooked with aromatics, stock and a toot of marmite. Whether you love it or hate it you won’t taste it in the gravy but it adds an oomph of meatiness to the finished sauce.

