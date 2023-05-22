Native wildflowers are getting a helping hand at various locations throughout Magilligan through the creation of new meadows and enhancement of existing meadows.

Binevenagh Landscape Partnership Scheme has been working closely with various partners in the Magilligan area to establish mini wildflower nurseries at Magilligan Community Allotments, three local primary schools; Hezlett PS, St Aidan’s PS and Ballykelly PS as well as Magilligan Field Centre.

In July last year wildflower seeds were collected from our native wildflowers in the local area and taken back to Magilligan Community Allotments where the amazing team of volunteers nurtured them until they were ready for planting out.

Volunteers Magilligan Community Allotments

Binevenagh Landscape Partnership Scheme ran a wildflower seed collection training day at Grangemore and other local sites to provide local people of Binevenagh with the skills to collect local native wildflower seeds.

This was followed up with a wildflower seed sowing training day at Magilligan Community Allotments in August.

The volunteers at Magilligan Community Allotments once again got involved in another training workshop transplanting the wildflowers into bigger pots to encourage continued growth and survival until they were ready for planting out into the local landscape.

The wildflower training workshops were facilitated by local ecologist Réamaí Mathers, she said: “It is a real pleasure to provide training to the brilliant groups and help them to learn and appreciate the wildlife that surrounds us. In light of the frightening decline in wild species, it is more important than ever to recreate and enhance these environments.”

Wildflower planting at the Ulster Gliding Club, Binevenagh

The vital wildflowers went to their forever homes in April across the area of Magilligan.

The first batch planted at Magilligan Community allotments adjacent to the native apple tree orchard we created the previous year as part of biodiversity enhancement works.

It doesn’t stop with the wildflowers, next will be the creation of a pond to further attract wildlife and enhance the variety of native species in the area.

The second batch of the group's wildflowers went to the Ulster Gliding Club.

This fantastic group of people were keen to do as much as they can for local biodiversity and the first step for them was creating a wildflower meadow in the grounds surrounding their landing strip giving a great impact as it is a wide piece of ground to cover.

The third batch of the wildflowers went to a conservation project site at The Moors of Castlerock.

This site is being managed through a sensitive conservation grazing scheme to try and restore this maritime heath and grassland habitat back to favourable condition.

Native Irish Cattle, the Irish Moiled began grazing the site in October 2022 until March 2023 in the hope of controlling the dominant species of bracken.

The action is to bring back native heath plants and a mosaic of habitats that support a wide range of species including birds, butterflies, moth and lizards.

Now that the cattle have done a great job trampling down the bracken to prevent regrowth this should encourage native wildflowers to re-establish in the area and give the wildflower plugs a good chance to settle in and flourish.

The project is promoting the survival of our common native wildflowers including red campion, ox-eye daisy, field scabious, lesser knapweed, and great burnet, but also the survival of Northern Ireland Priority Species including meadow cranesbill and wood cranesbill.

As these two wildflowers are protected species a special license was required from DAERA in order to collect seed and this was carried out under the license acquired by local ecologist Réamaí Mathers of Aspen Consultants.

Leading the project was Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust, natural heritage project officer, Laura McAuley through the Binevenagh and Coastal Lowlands Landscape Partnership Scheme, she said: “We have a fantastic group of dedicated people in the Magilligan area who are as passionate about our native wildflowers as we are.

“They are vital in our battle to protect our native wildflowers and ensure the survival of our arctic alpine species.