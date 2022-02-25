These delightful dogs are waiting for loving new homes

Cute Cleo and lovely Layla are both residents of Dogs Trust Ballymena.

Layla is a Labrador and is approximately four years old.

Layla is a lovely Labrador who arrived into their care heavily pregnant.

She was the best mum to her puppies and now they’ve all found their forever homes, it’s time for Layla to find hers.

The Dogs Trust don’t know much about Layla’s history, but they do know she is a very sweet natured dog who loves her food and likes squeaky toys!

She requires a patient, loving home where she is given time to adjust.

She could live in a home with older teenage children and with another confident and calm, male dog.

Lead walking is very new to Layla, so she requires quiet walking areas where she can practice and learn.

Layla particularly needs help with her confidence building, and time and patience when being introduced to car journeys which, again, may be a new experience.

Cleo is a Terrier cross who is three years of age.

Cleo is a very busy, bright girl with bundles of energy.

She can be a little shy at first, but soon comes round and when she does you have a best friend for life.

She loves toys, especially a tennis ball!

Cleo is seeking an active home with a large secure garden, with no neighbouring dogs.

She can get worked up when she sees other dogs and will, therefore, need to be taken to quiet areas for walking.

Cleo is very happy jumping in the car for an adventure, so there will be plenty of options where she can be walked.

Due to Cleo’s activity levels, she would be best suited to a home with older teenage children age 16 and over.

New owners ideally will have some previous experience training an energetic terrier and be keen to work with Cleo.

If you would like to find out more about offering either Layla or Cleo a home, please get in touch with Dogs Trust Ballymena, on Tel. 0303 003 0000.

