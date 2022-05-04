‘This auction is set to be one of the most highly anticipated vintage sales of the year’

East Anglian-based auctioneer, Cheffins, will host the on-site sale of over 60 classic tractors and selected vehicles on Saturday 28 May in Winkleigh, Devon.

The tractors on offer include quality classics, many of which have been sourced throughout the UK, Europe and USA.

Highlights of the sale include a 1989 Ford TW35 2WD, with only 1,500 hours on the clock, an estimate of £25,000 - £30,000, which was sourced from the US; a fine selection of Super Q cabbed 10-series Fords; a 1970s County 1164 which has been fully restored with an estimate of £25,000 - £35,000 and a Ford 7810 Silver Jubilee which has been restored with an estimate of £35,000 - £40,000.

Also on offer is a rare Massey Ferguson 4880 from 1985 which has an estimate of £25,000 - £30,000 and a Mailam 5001 crawler tractor, from 1968 with an estimate of £12,000 - £15,000.

Head of the machinery department at Cheffins, Oliver Godfrey, praised Rodney Cowle for his “fantastic eye for original classic tractors”.

This sale includes “quality and sharp examples” throughout the catalogue, he added.

“Many of these tractors have been handpicked by Rodney from the UK, Europe and the USA, where some of these classics have seen minimal wear and tear and can be found in the most original condition.

“Rodney has particularly sourced these tractors from Southern France and Italy, where they have been used lightly.

“These tractors have weathered extremely well and haven’t seen the hard-working hours which many in the UK have experienced.

“Some are offered in original condition, whereas others have been tweaked and refurbished by Rodney and are now set to sell well.”

Oliver continued: “This sale is a great opportunity for collectors of modern classics, with tons of excellent Ford variants, including County and Roadless, and a selection of Massey Ferguson examples, John Deeres, a MB Trac and also a number of ploughs and spares.

“The market for modern classics continues unabated, with price rises year on year for the best in class of examples.

“With Rodney’s talent at spotting a great tractor, this auction is set to be one of the most highly anticipated vintage sales of the year,” he concluded.

Cheffins sold the first part of the Rodney Cowle collection in May 2019.

Over 40 tractors were offered including Ford and Ford-based derivatives.

The sale will take place on Saturday 28 May, with a viewing opportunity on Friday 27 May at Great Punchardon Farm, Winkleigh, Devon, EX19 8DJ.