Situated in a prime position within the rural landscape, Craigdow Farm is surrounded by picturesque farmland, heather-clad hills and forestry.

The farm extends to about 86 acres in a scenic and private rural setting and is accessed via a long stone track leading from the minor public road at Lochspouts and passing through open farmland with a small ford crossing point.

The farmhouse and steading sit centrally within the land holding.

Craigdow Farm. (Pic: Savills)

Craigdow Farmhouse is of traditional stone and slate construction and requires full refurbishment. The accommodation is presented over two floors with a southerly aspect.

The house benefits from double glazing but is in poor order internally and requires complete renovation.

On the ground floor there is a kitchen (with no fixtures or fittings), living room, shower room and one bedroom which can also be used as a second reception room.

On the first floor there are two double bedrooms (with coombed ceilings and dormer windows), and one bathroom which has been stripped out.

The farmhouse has a stone barn attached on the eastern elevation also featuring a slate roof and the house could be extended into this space subject to the necessary consents.

Situated to the north of the farmhouse is a further stone building and also a general purpose building of timber frame with corrugated iron cladding used for general storage.

The farmland extending to around 86 acres is currently a mixture of grazing and rough grazing.

Kay Paton for Savills commented: “The secluded and pretty location of Craigdow Farm is very attractive and the restoration potential of the farmhouse and buildings will appeal to those looking for a promising development project.”