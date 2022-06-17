This farm includes one of the largest parcels of land to come to the NI market in recent years

Tirbracken Road, Drumahoe, Derry/Londonderry was launched to the market today (Friday) through Alexander Gourley and presents a rare opportunity to acquire an extensive 230 acres of prime land.

As well as that, there is an extensive farmyard with a good variety of sheds and outhouses.

There are the remains of a large derelict farmhouse, which proudly sits on an elevated site overlooking the picturesque countryside.

Planning permission had been previously obtained for a detached residential dwelling, but has since lapsed.

This fertile area has always been renowned for its productive and above average land.

Currently laid out in a mix of pasture and crops, this land is in excellent condition with good stock proof fencing and access to water.

In addition, there is a yard with a number of farm sheds including slatted accommodation, various traditional stone outhouses and a silage pit.

The holding is well situated in a much sought after area, a short distance from Derry/Londonderry.

It is located along the Tirbracken and Edenreagh Roads, with extensive road frontage close to the A6 Belfast/Derry-Londonderry Road.

It is strategically placed for possible commercial advantages in both the UK and the EU markets.

