This Farming Life: Episode one of series five airing on BBC 2
Episode one of the fifth series of This Farming Life will air on BBC 2 this weekend.
The series was originally broadcast on BBC Scotland, although it was available to viewers in other parts of the UK, including Northern Ireland, via the BBC iPlayer.
Those who were unable to watch it will be able to catch up with the families who live and farm in some of Scotland’s most remote landscapes this Sunday.
Episode one takes viewers to Northumberland, where Emma and Ewan are rounding up their cattle and sheep as they prepare to move from Emma’s home for the last 10 years to a farm seven times the size, on the Isle of Bute, just off Scotland’s west coast.
The move means taking on huge financial risk, and when they finally arrive on Bute, the scale of the challenge that lies ahead begins to sink in.
On the outskirts of Stranraer, Andy Love is preparing to hand over the reins of his dairy business to his daughter, Kayleigh.
With Andy’s blessing, she plans to maximise the dairy’s earning potential by bringing a large part of the business in house – pasteurising and bottling their own milk.
It’s a risky new venture, at a time when she’s also facing huge challenges at home.
Husband Rab is undergoing chemo for bowel cancer, and the couple also run an Italian restaurant which has been hit hard by Covid-19 restrictions.
In Loch Ness, cousins Donald Fraser and David Girvan are preparing for the busy spring season ahead.
Donald’s partner Joanna is new to farming.
This year she’s keen to get as hands on as possible, and push on with ambitious plans to set up a farm shop.
Series five, episode one will air on BBC 2 at 7pm on Sunday 18 September. Fans of the show can still watch the episodes via the BBC iPlayer.