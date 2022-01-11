This Farming Life: Lynbreck Croft’s Lynn and Sandra share their inspirational story

The ladies behind Lynbreck Croft – 150 acres of wild Highlands – are sharing their inspirational story about how they took a leap of faith to begin a brand new life, learning how to make a living by farming in harmony with nature.

‘Our Wild Farming Life’ is the story of how Sandra and Lynn shaped their futures by learning to work the rugged land and bring the croft back to life.

Lured by their desire for a simpler, more sustainable existence, Lynn and Sandra left their friends, family and jobs as national park rangers in England to travel north to Scotland in search of a small piece of land they could call their own.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Image: Sandra Angers Blondin

They had no money, no plan and no experience in farming.

Their idea was to keep a few chickens, a kitchen garden and rent out some camping space, but instead, they fell in love with Lynbreck Croft – it was filled with opportunity and beauty, shrouded by the Cairngorms mountains.

Their candid account captures the reality of following their dreams - the moments of doubt, hard work, financial insecurity and rewarding journey towards making a living.

At the centre of their work, is a clear mission to grow, source and eat ethical food.

Image: Sandra Angers Blondin

Lynn and Sandra discover the freedom and beauty of having time to invest in their own kitchen garden, “time isn’t money,” they said, “time is life and nourishment”.

However, the bills keep coming and they need to find a way for Lynbreck to earn them a living, as well as feed them.

From a few hens laying eggs to sell from an honesty box at the end of their lane, Lynn and Sandra eventually bring pigs to work their land and learn to raise Highland cattle.

Their skills grow daily, from hunting wild deer for their own consumption, to butchering and making charcuterie to sell to their local community.

Image: Sandra Angers Blondin

In addition to the never-ending chores around the farm, Lynn and Sandra apply for grants, write business plans, set up subscription boxes and egg clubs, becoming accomplished entrepreneurs, as well as committed farmers.

Their nature-led approach to farming serves to highlight the shortcomings of the current food system, and the lack of support farmers receive to grow healthy, organic food for their communities. Lynn and Sandra hope this book will go some way to explaining just how much can be gained by understanding and supporting small farmers.

For anyone interested in how small-scale farms rebuild connections between people and the land, this book is a wonderful, honest, enlightening read from two intrepid women who are living their dream and farming in their own way.

Image: Sandra Angers Blondin

Image: Sandra Angers Blondin

Image: Sandra Angers Blondin

Image: Sandra Angers Blondin