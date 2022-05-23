This Farming Life star offers Buffalo herd for sale through Ballymena Mart

Steven Mitchell’s herd includes 36 in calf cows and three with calves at foot.

They are mixed ages, between three and 12 years, and are the “best of genetics” thanks to 17 years of selective breeding.

This focused on temperament and udder shape to breed heifers for his new milking herd.

Image: Ballymena Livestock Market

Steve’s dream of becoming Scotland’s first Buffalo mozzarella producer was well documented during his time on the BBC farming series.

That dream eventually came true for the Fife native, however, it has led to him making the difficult decision to sell his original herd in order to focus on the growth of his dairy herd.

Since making the transition, Steve has significantly reduced this group from its peek at 120 to the remaining 36 animals now being offered for sale, so it really is the best of the best.

The animals available are PD’d in calf, due to calve June – September (three with April born calves at foot).

Image: Ballymena Livestock Market