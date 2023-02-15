Try topping them with spiced apples or cinnamon buttermilk to ensure your family is getting some extra fibre whilst still enjoying a tasty feast. Oats are a healthy and cost-effective addition to any meal no matter what the time of the day so you can have these morning, noon or night! Indulge yourself and your family this pancake day, with a delicious oat-based stack whilst getting all the nutritious benefits that come with it!

OAT PANCAKES WITH SPICED APPLES (RECIPE BY MAIRI RIVERS AKA GINGER VEGAN)

Makes 15 vegan pancakes

This Pancake Day, Co Armagh based White’s Oats invite you to discover a new way to make pancakes – with oats! Try topping them with spiced apples or cinnamon buttermilk to ensure your family is getting some extra fibre whilst still enjoying a tasty feast

This recipe has used eating apples but cooked apples will work just as well but you might want to add a little more sugar. Remember to taste for sweetness before you serve up.

Ingredients:

For the pancakes:

450ml soya milk 300g White’s Speedicook Oats or White’s Organic Oat Flakes 50g sugar 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar 2 1/2 tsp. baking powder 1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon

For the apples:

4 eating apples, 1 lemon, juice only 3 tbsp soft brown sugar 1 tsp cinnamon 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg pinch of ground cloves

Method:

First peel and core the apples and chop into small pieces.

Put into a pan with the lemon juice, sugar and spices.

Heat on medium high heat, stir until the sugar has dissolved and bring to a simmer.

Simmer until the apple is soft, stirring occasionally.

While the apples are cooking mix together the soya milk and apple cider vinegar. The mixture will thicken and turn into a buttermilk.

Whizz the oats up in a blender until you have a fine flour.

In a large bowl combine the oat flour, sugar, baking powder and cinnamon then pour in the milk mixture and mix well.

Heat a frying pan with a very light coating of oil and cook spoonfuls of the batter until brown, then flip over and cook on the other side.

Serve with the apples, maple syrup and some vegan cream or yoghurt.

If you have a lot of apple cooking liquid leftover you can reduce it down by simmering for a few minutes until syrupy. The flavour will be quite intense with the spices but a half a teaspoon on top of a pancake along with the apples and some yoghurt is delicious.

CRUNCHY APPLE AND CINNAMON BUTTERMILK OAT PANCAKES

30 minutes make 12

These are great with fresh fruit and agave nectar drizzled over them or served warm with fruit and a dollop of Greek style yoghurt

Ingredients:

75g (3oz) White’s Hazelnut, Almonds and Honey Granola 300g (10oz) self-raising flour 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda ½ tsp ground cinnamon 2 medium eggs 284 ml carton buttermilk 75g (3oz) salted butter, melted 2 large red skinned apples, cored and coarsely grated ½ tsp sunflower

Method:

In a large bowl mix together the flour, bicarbonate of soda and cinnamon. Make a well in the centre and beat in the eggs, buttermilk, melted butter and grated apple.

Add a little oil to a large non-stick frying pan and swipe clean with a piece of kitchen paper. Heat the pan. Add 3 large spoonfuls of the pancake batter to the pan and allow to spread to about 6cm. Cook for 1-2 minutes until bubbles appear on the top of the pancake. Sprinkle each with a little granola and flip over and cook on the other side for 1-2 minutes. Cover and keep warm while you cook the remaining pancakes - until you have about 12 pancakes. Serve with extra yoghurt fresh fruit and agave nectar to drizzle.

Cook’s tip